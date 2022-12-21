More News:

December 21, 2022

Stratford man allegedly spiked the drink of a woman he met online and sexually assaulted her, police say

Joshua Clark, 40, was arrested after investigators allegedly found methamphetamine and Ketamine during a search of his home

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Joshua Clark, 40, of Stratford, New Jersey was arrested for allegedly spiking the drink of a woman he met on a dating app and then sexually assaulting her, authorities say.

A Camden County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app over the summer, authorities said.

Joshua Clark, 40, of Stratford, was taken into custody in early December after police obtained a search warrant of his home on Warwick Road and found half an ounce of methamphetamine, a bottle of liquid Ketamine and drug paraphernalia, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said Tuesday.

The Stratford Police Department had been investigating Clark since the summer, MacAulay said. On July 20, a woman called 911 to report the alleged sexual assault. She told investigators that she lost consciousness after Clark served her a drink while on a date at his home, and awakened to find him sexually assaulting her, MacAulay said. 

The two had met on a dating app earlier in the summer, investigators said. 

It's not clear why investigators did not obtain a search warrant at Clark's residence until nearly five months after the woman made the 911 call. A spokesperson for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office told NJ.com that the delay was due to the ongoing investigation. 

Clark was charged with aggravated sexual assault, tampering with a food product, possession of methamphetamine and Ketamine, and intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school facility, MacAulay said. 

Clark is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility prior to a detention hearing. 

Anyone with information regarding Clark is asked to contact detective Jenna Gamble of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 580-5872 or detective Andrew Rebecca of the Stratford Police Department at (856) 783-8616. Tips also can be made anonymously through online

