Shepard Fairey to unveil ‘Uplift Justice’ mural in Center City

Internationally known street artist Shepard Fairey will unveil a new large-scale mural in Philadelphia this month, marking his most prominent work in the city to date.

The mural, titled "Uplift Justice," is being installed at 1421 Arch St. as part of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s public art program. It will be dedicated during a free event on Friday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at LOVE Park.

The piece, meant as a call to justice, features the face of a woman of no distinct race gazing upward. Surrounding symbols include the Liberty Bell and the scales of justice, rendered in Fairey’s signature graphic style. One background pattern is based on a textile in the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s collection. The work is timed as a preview of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2026.

Fairey is best known for his OBEY Giant campaign and the iconic Barack Obama “Hope” poster. His work often blends political messaging with pop art influences.

Friday, Sept. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m.

LOVE Park

16th St. & JFK Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



