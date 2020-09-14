Police investigating fatal shooting in Lower Merion

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Police did not release any other information, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at (610) 649-1000 or Montgomery County detectives at (610) 278-3368.

Lower Merion's homicide rate is typically low, averaging at a rate of 1.69 homicides per 100,000 population in 2018. In June, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot multiple times while standing outside a radio station on East City Avenue in Lower Merion, 6ABC reported. There were 20 shell casings found at the scene, police said. Both the man and woman survived the incident.