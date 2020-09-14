Police investigating fatal shooting in Lower Merion

September 14, 2020
A person was shot and killed in Lower Merion on Sunday night, police said.
Police discovered the victim's body around 10:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane, a couple blocks away from City Avenue, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Nahray Mumakk Crisden, of Philadelphia, had sustained several gunshot wounds, officials said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Police did not release any other information, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Lower Merion township police are investigating a deadly shooting. Say they got reports of several gunshots last night. Found man laying on sidewalk of this quiet neighborhood. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Vuem2ilxYu— Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) September 14, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at (610) 649-1000 or Montgomery County detectives at (610) 278-3368.
Lower Merion's homicide rate is typically low, averaging at a rate of 1.69 homicides per 100,000 population in 2018. In June, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot multiple times while standing outside a radio station on East City Avenue in Lower Merion, 6ABC reported. There were 20 shell casings found at the scene, police said. Both the man and woman survived the incident.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.