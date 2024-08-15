More News:

August 15, 2024

Man fatally shot after being ambushed while riding his bike in South Philly

Police are looking for 3 suspects who got out of a car on Snyder Avenue and fired dozens of shots at the bicyclist – many from close range.

South Philly shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed by three men on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue on Wednesday night, police say. The suspects fired more than 40 shots at the man, who was riding his bike.

A 25-year-old man riding his bicycle was fatally shot after being ambushed by three men in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The three men dressed in all black got out of a burgundy Nissan and fired shots at the man on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue around 7 p.m., police said. They continued to fire shots after the man fell to the ground and was straddling his bike. The men, who wear wearing masks and gloves, then fled in the Nissan, driving east on Snyder Avenue. 

The bicyclist, identified by police as Kaishef Johnson lived on the 2200 block of South 22nd Street – a few blocks from where the shooting occurred, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:08 p.m. 

More than 40 spent shell casings were found at the scene, but police did not recover any weapons. Most shots were fired at close range; police told NBC10 that the shooting was a targeted, "execution style" killing. The car was found unattended at 2000 S. Front St. – about 1.5 miles from the shooting scene – at 11 p.m.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from a SEPTA bus and other buildings in the area. Several people witnessed the scene, police said. No arrests have been made, and a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting can contact police by texting or calling (215) 686-8477 or filling out an online form.

