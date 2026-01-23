More Health:

January 23, 2026

Shoveling snow increases the risk of heart attack for many people. Here's why

A local cardiologist offers advice for staying healthy when heading out to shovel.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Heart Attacks
Shoveling Heart Attacks Daniel Craig/For PhillyVoice

Shoveling heavy snow increases the risk of heart attacks for many people. A local cardiologist advises people to listen to their bodies and not to ignore symptoms that may indicate a heart problem.

Heavy, wet snow has been dubbed "heart attack snow" by meteorologists – and with good reason.

The American Heart Association warns that shoveling heavy snow increases the risk of sudden cardiac arrest for many people. study published in 2011 found nearly 200,000 U.S. residents were treated in emergency departments for snow-shovel related injuries between 1990 and 2006. Nearly 1,650 cardiac-related deaths were recorded during that time. 

MORE: Sweating it out in saunas has a variety of physical and mental health benefits

A Canadian study found storms that dump at least 7-8 inches of snow increase the risk of men being hospitalized for heart attacks by 16% and dying from them by 34%. 

So why is shoveling snow so dangerous for the heart? Dr. Benjamin Rosenfeld, a cardiologist at Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, offered some insight earlier this week.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.  

PhillyVoice: Why do adverse heart events happen when people shovel?

Benjamin Rosenfeld: "For people who are typically sedentary or minimally active in their normal daily lives, they may be then prompted to go out and shovel snow – because they're obligated to clear their driveway or their sidewalk – which is a substantially more intense physical task than what they would normally encounter. And so it may just be the intensity that then could unmask some cardiac disease that has been brewing prior to that.

"The other component is that the cold, dry air can cause vasoconstriction, which is a tightening of the blood vessels. This puts more strain on the cardiovascular system and on the lungs for people that have pre-existing heart or lung disease. 

"I think it's those two factors together that cause that uptick in heart attacks that we see every time there's a big snowfall."

PV: Are healthy, fit people also at higher risk of heart attacks from shoveling?

BR: "Shoveling snow is a defined task that you're trying to accomplish. It's not like you're getting on the treadmill, and you're going to exercise until you feel tired, and then you're going to stop. When people go out to shovel snow, they feel, at least mentally, like, 'OK. I'm not going to stop until I finish shoveling the snow.' They may exceed what is really safe or comfortable for their body (regardless of) whatever health condition they are in to begin with."

"So no one is totally immune to the risk (of a heart attack). But someone who exercises regularly and maintains a healthy weight and a healthy blood pressure – and doesn't have any significant cardiovascular risk factors – they would obviously be at much lower risk.

"The people that are at significantly elevated risks are going to be the people that have pre-existing heart or lung disease and people with risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cigarette smoking."

PV: What advice would you give people who are heading out to shovel snow?

BR: "My advice — especially for patients that have those risk factors or have pre-existing cardiac disease — is to either hire someone or have a younger family member who's otherwise healthy help them. 

"My biggest advice, too, is that you shouldn't ignore symptoms. Sometimes things happen completely out of the blue. But usually there are some warning signs, and people have a habit of either ignoring it or thinking, 'Oh, it's just my heartburn.' Or, 'I didn't sleep well last night.'

"So listen to your body. If your body is telling you that something's wrong, then take that seriously and talk to your doctor about it."

Other tips to avoid health issues when shoveling

Harvard Health offers additional tips to avoid health issues when shoveling snow:

• Warm up your muscles before starting.
• Shovel many light loads instead of fewer heavy ones.
• Take frequent breaks.
• Drink plenty of water.
• Don't feel that you need to clear every speck of snow from your property.
• Head indoors immediately if your chest starts hurting, you feel lightheaded or short of breath, your heart starts racing, or some other physical change makes you nervous. If you think you are having a heart attack, call 911 or your local emergency number.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Heart Attacks Philadelphia Adult Health Snow

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - couple with budget or household bills planning in home

There's still time to enroll in an IBX health insurance plan
IBC-Native-101725-NYIntentions

Why intentions may work better than New Year’s resolutions

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Entertainment

ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

iHeartMedia - Lit

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Markets

Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

V Day MArket in Love park

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved