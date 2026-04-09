Shriners Children's hospital starts its own 'Carpool Karaoke' for kids in its care

A music therapist at Shriners Children's Philadelphia is inviting patients to star in their own version of "Carpool Karaoke."

For months now, Rebecca Dadi has been sliding behind the wheel of a car — really, a physical therapy model vehicle — parked inside the North Philly hospital. Kids join her to perform in the style of James Corden's late-night singalongs with celebrities. The results are posted to social media, where they've attracted thousands of views.

Dadi's program, dubbed "Carpool Karaoke Remixed," is designed to make its passengers more comfortable with the hospital setting and the intimidating equipment that comes with it. The music therapist points to the halo-gravity traction device as a prime example. This instrument stretches and strengthens curved spines through a weighted pulley system, usually in preparation for surgery. It draws its name from the metal "halo" attached to the patient's head with pins.

"When our future halo patients see other children already in halos on 'Carpool Karaoke (Remixed),' having a great time, it alleviates anxiety and helps them feel better," Dadi said in a statement. "We’ve had a physical therapy patient with a right leg and foot amputation who came on and spoke about learning to drive with her left foot, which I hope will inspire all our patients to follow their dreams and achieve their goals no matter what. It’s a great platform to provide education and inspiration."

Hospital staffers also participate in the program to make them more approachable to patients.

"I realized that if a patient saw their respiratory therapist or nurse on our social media doing 'Carpool Karaoke Remixed),' singing and dancing and having fun, it normalized the environment for them," Dadi said. "Kids started becoming more comfortable here after seeing their providers on the videos."

As Dadi notes in her most recent video, she calls her therapy modality "Carpool Karaoke Remixed" to make it clear that kids don't have to sing. Some play instruments. A gymnast once cartwheeled out of the car. On top of being a tool for combatting anxiety, the series gives patients a chance to showcase their talents.

Shriners Children's Philadelphia posts new videos each week on its Instagram and Facebook pages. Its most recent clip featured a duet from Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper's directorial debut "A Star Is Born"

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