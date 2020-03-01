‘Silver Linings Playbook’ among new movies, shows available this month on Netflix

It’s the first day of the month, and if you subscribe to any streaming services, it’s the all-important day of discovering what new movies and shows are available to watch on the various platforms.

Leading the way in March on Netflix is a movie near and dear to almost every Philadelphian, and certainly every Eagles fan: “Silver Linings Playbook.”

The 2012 rom-com/drama, which stars the likes of Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert De Niro, earned eight Oscar nominations at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013. Lawrence won Best Actress for her role as a young widow named Tiffany Maxwell, while both Cooper and De Niro were nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

The film doesn’t run short on references to Philadelphia. First and foremost, the 45-year-old Cooper is a native of Philadelphia and a huge Eagles fan. He’s frequently seen at Eagles games sitting alongside team owner Jeffrey Lurie in his suite at Lincoln Financial Field.

The author of the 2008 novel titled “The Silver Linings Playbook” from which the film was adapted is Matthew Quick, who was born in Philadelphia and grew up in South Jersey.

The movie was filmed across the Greater Philadelphia area at a number of locations, including various parts of the city of Philadelphia itself (such as the Linc), Upper Darby, Ridley Park, Norristown, Lansdowne, Drexel Hill, and Swarthmore. The movie was filmed at these various locations from October-December 2011.

Not to mention, certainly everyone can point to someone they know who loves the Birds as much as De Niro’s character Pat Solitano Sr. does in the film.

So if you’re missing Eagles football and need a pick-me-up during the offseason ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft in April, this might be a worthwhile watch in March.

