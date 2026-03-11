Sincere Harris, a top official in the Parker administration, is stepping down

Sincere Harris is leaving her post as Mayor Cherelle Parker's chief deputy mayor after more than two years on the job.

Harris, who also served as Parker's campaign manager, has accepted a position in the private sector, Parker said. The exact position was not disclosed.

Harris' duties as chief deputy mayor, including labor relations, sustainability and intergovernmental affairs, will be spread among the remaining members of Parker's executive team.

"Sincere was a critical part of my campaign for Mayor of Philadelphia, and I wouldn't be here but for her work — as campaign manager and now as one of my two chief deputy mayors in my administration," Parker said in a statement. "I'll always be grateful to her. But now it is time for Sincere to pursue her career opportunities outside city government, and I am fully supportive of this decision."

Harris' resignation was announced internally Tuesday, the Inquirer reported. Parker released a statement after the newspaper broke the news of her resignation. Her replacement has not been named.

Before working in city government, Harris was an associate director for intergovernmental affairs, climate and environment for the White House during Joe Biden's administration. She also was a White House liaison for the Environmental Protection Agency, executive director for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and a senior advisor for Biden's campaign in 2020.

Harris began working on Parker's team as her campaign manager during her run for mayor in 2023. Following Parker's election, she was named chief deputy mayor alongside Aren Platt. Less than a year after Parker took office, Platt left his role, though he later was named the executive director of the People for Parker campaign. He was replaced as chief deputy mayor by Vanessa Garrett-Harley.