Beginner embroidery workshop at The Bourse includes complimentary drink from Scoop DeVille

Hand-stitching and embroidery have seen a steady rise in popularity since the beginning of the 2010s, redeeming an art form seemingly lost to history. The crafts got another huge boost at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were at home looking for interesting ways to pass the time.

You may not be stuck inside anymore, but if you're looking to try your hand at a new hobby, you can sign up for a beginner clothing embroidery workshop at The Bourse on Sunday, July 31.

The workshop is being hosted by Sippin & Stitchin, a textile arts pop-up founded by Fishtown resident Lea Saccomanno. Though originally taught by her grandmother, Saccomanno started her business after hosting a handful of wine and stitch demonstrations with friends throughout the city.

Since then, the artist has taught workshops and private classes at venues throughout Philadelphia, including a Gritty-themed embroidery class at Tattooed Mom last fall. The workshops have caught on, with many classes selling out quickly after Saccomanno advertises them on her Instagram account.

Tickets for the workshop at the end of July are available now. The $50 ticket includes a 4" hoop, needle, needle-threader, and practice fabric, along with all additional supplies needed to complete your project.

The two-hour workshop will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, with a complimentary drink provided by Scoop DeVille. The Bourse Food Hall vendor is serving spiked lemonades, shakes and a variety of non-alcoholic options.

Though not required, guests are encouraged to bring their favorite jean jacket, or some used clothing with holes or wine stains for some quick upcycling. Saccomanno will guide guests on how to make their old clothes look new again. Additional fabric will be provided as well.

Aside from the traveling pop-up workshops, Sippin & Stitchin also hosts virtual classes on Zoom, though they also tend to sell out quickly.

On Aug. 7, Sippin & Stitchin is hosting a beading workshop at Double Nickel Brewing Co. in Pennsauken. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can make their own custom beaded wall hanging, with all supplies provided with a ticket purchase. The class is open to stitchers at all levels, and tickets are currently on sale for $50 per person.

You can keep up with Sippin & Stitchin and hear about upcoming events on Saccomanno's Instagram account. All tickets can be purchased on the company's official website.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

1 to 3 p.m. | $50 tickets

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106