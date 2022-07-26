More Events:

July 26, 2022

Beginner embroidery workshop at The Bourse includes complimentary drink from Scoop DeVille

The Sippin & Stitchin event will be held Sunday, July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring clothes in need of repair

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Crafts Clothing
Embroidery Workshop Courtesy of/Sippin & Stitchin

Sippin & Stitchin, the Philly-based textile pop-up, is hosting an embroidery workshop for beginners at The Bourse from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Guests are encouraged to bring used clothes or your favorite jean jacket for some tips on upcycling. Tickets are $50.

Hand-stitching and embroidery have seen a steady rise in popularity since the beginning of the 2010s, redeeming an art form seemingly lost to history. The crafts got another huge boost at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were at home looking for interesting ways to pass the time. 

You may not be stuck inside anymore, but if you're looking to try your hand at a new hobby, you can sign up for a beginner clothing embroidery workshop at The Bourse on Sunday, July 31. 

MORE: Adventure Aquarium offers closer look at shark teeth with 'Shark Tooth Summer'

The workshop is being hosted by Sippin & Stitchin, a textile arts pop-up founded by Fishtown resident Lea Saccomanno. Though originally taught by her grandmother, Saccomanno started her business after hosting a handful of wine and stitch demonstrations with friends throughout the city. 

Since then, the artist has taught workshops and private classes at venues throughout Philadelphia, including a Gritty-themed embroidery class at Tattooed Mom last fall. The workshops have caught on, with many classes selling out quickly after Saccomanno advertises them on her Instagram account. 

Tickets for the workshop at the end of July are available now. The $50 ticket includes a 4" hoop, needle, needle-threader, and practice fabric, along with all additional supplies needed to complete your project. 

The two-hour workshop will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, with a complimentary drink provided by Scoop DeVille. The Bourse Food Hall vendor is serving spiked lemonades, shakes and a variety of non-alcoholic options. 

Though not required, guests are encouraged to bring their favorite jean jacket, or some used clothing with holes or wine stains for some quick upcycling. Saccomanno will guide guests on how to make their old clothes look new again. Additional fabric will be provided as well. 

Aside from the traveling pop-up workshops, Sippin & Stitchin also hosts virtual classes on Zoom, though they also tend to sell out quickly.

On Aug. 7, Sippin & Stitchin is hosting a beading workshop at Double Nickel Brewing Co. in Pennsauken. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can make their own custom beaded wall hanging, with all supplies provided with a ticket purchase. The class is open to stitchers at all levels, and tickets are currently on sale for $50 per person. 

You can keep up with Sippin & Stitchin and hear about upcoming events on Saccomanno's Instagram account. All tickets can be purchased on the company's official website.

Sippin' & Stitchin' Embroidery Workshop

Sunday, July 31, 2022
1 to 3 p.m. | $50 tickets
The Bourse Food Hall
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Crafts Clothing Old City Crafting Workshops Fishtown Sewing Clothes Philadelphia Hobbies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Development

West Philly apartment complex proposal includes 352 units, retail space
West Philly Project Rendering

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Prevention

Free heart screenings available in Germantown this weekend
Rumph Heart Screening

phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: A look at the Phillies' options as the deadline approaches
Cubs-David-Robertson-Phillies.jpg

Pets

Brandywine SPCA to receive 20 beagles rescued from shuttered Virginia breeding facility
Beagle Rescue Envigo

Family-Friendly

Adventure Aquarium offers closer look at shark teeth with 'Shark Tooth Summer'
Adventure Aquarium Sharks

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved