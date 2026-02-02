Six Flags' new regional pass covers 8 parks, including Great Adventure and Dorney

Six Flags is offering a new pass that will group its U.S. amusement parks into four regions, including one on the East Coast that includes New Jersey's Great Adventure and Pennsylvania's Dorney Park.

The Gold Pass membership, unveiled Monday, covers eight amusement parks in six states on the East Coast. The pass is the first to combine access to Six Flags Great Adventure and Dorney Park, which are both owned by Six Flags due to the company's $8 billion merger with Cedar Fair two years ago.

"We're redefining what a season pass or membership can be," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said in a statement. "By including multiple parks with every Gold pass, guests can explore more rides, more events and more experiences all with one affordable pass."

A Gold Pass for the 2026 season costs $105 per person, including taxes and fees. In the spring, Great Adventure and Dorney Park plan to offer a promotion that includes a free upgrade to a Gold Pass with the purchase of the cheaper Silver Pass, which starts around $65 depending on the park.

A Gold Pass in the East Coast region also includes access to Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor in Massachusetts; Six Flags Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor in New York; Kings Dominion & Soak City in Virginia; Carolina Harbor & Carowinds in North Carolina; and Six Flags White Harbor, Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor in Georgia.

Six Flags Great Adventure, in Jackson Township, is scheduled to open daily operations March 28, with the summer schedule beginning in late May. Last year, the park debuted Flash: Vertical Velocity, billed as the first "super boomerang" roller coaster in the U.S. The ride features multiple loops that lead to a 172-foot-tall tower where riders are sent backward to complete the track in reverse.

Great Adventure is still developing plans for a "multi-world-record-breaking" roller coaster to replace Kingda Ka, the 20-year-old coaster that was demolished a year ago. A Gold Pass includes access to the New Jersey park's Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari.

Allentown's Dorney Park debuted its newest roller coast, Iron Menace, two seasons ago. The "dive" coaster features a 160-foot drop and a top speed of 64 mph. Dorney Park is scheduled to open May 8. Wildwater Kingdom, included with a Gold Pass, opens May 23.

The creation of the Gold Pass comes after Six Flags made plans to close two of its U.S. parks last year. Maryland's Six Flags America shut down after last season and California's Great America, in Santa Clara, is expected to close after the 2027 season. Among other changes, Six Flags Great Adventure pulled the plug on its annual Holiday in the Park seasonal event last winter.

Six Flags also offers a $145 Premier Pass that gives members access to more than 40 amusement parks across all regions.