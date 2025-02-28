Kingda Ka, once the world's tallest roller coaster, demolished at Six Flags Great Adventure

Twenty years after its debut at Six Flags Great Adventure, the jungle-themed Kingda Ka roller coaster was demolished early Friday morning at the New Jersey amusement park. The 456-foot-tall ride had held a longstanding record as the world's tallest roller coaster until it was closed last year amid plans for several new thrill rides.

The implosion of the ride at the park in Jackson Township took place around 7 a.m., about two hours earlier than planned. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office put out an advisory on Thursday warning residents about potentially "startling" explosions from the demolition of Kingda Ka, parts of which were dismantled over the past few weeks.

Video from Friday morning show the remaining structure of the roller coaster collapse and crash into pieces after a series of blasts at its base.

When Kingda debuted in 2005, the ride set records for both its height and top speed of 128 mph. Among roller coaster enthusiasts, the ride was beloved for its peak 90-degree incline that gave riders a vast view overlooking the amusement park before hurtling them in a downward spiral for a thrill that lasted all of 28 seconds.

Thomas P. Costello/Asbury Park Press/USA TODAY NETWORK Riders are shown aboard Kinga Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in 2018.

Kingda Ka's speed record stood until 2010, when the 149 mph Formula Rossa opened at Abu Dhabi's Ferrari World. The height record stood until last year when state investigators shut Kingda Ka down because one of its launch cables snapped mid-ride. No riders were injured.

The 420-foot-tall Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point now holds the height record, but it will be overtaken later this year when Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia is expected to debut the 640-foot-tall Falcon's Flight. That ride also will become the world's longest with more than 2 1/2 miles of track, and its top speed of 155 mph will edge out Formula Rossa.

In November, Six Flags Great Adventure said it would retire Kingda Ka and the adjacent, 155-foot-tall Green Lantern roller coaster known for its five inversions. The amusement park also said it would get rid of its Skyway gondola ride that spanned Six Flags' grounds at a peak of 104 feet. Green Lantern was removed from the park in November, and demolition on Skyway began early this year.

In the spring, Six Flags plans to open a new ride called the Flash: Vertical Velocity, which is billed as the first "super boomerang" in roller coaster in the United States. The ride will have multiple loops leading up to a 172-foot-tall tower before riders are sent backward to complete the track in reverse. Six Flags said the ride will be located in the Movietown section of the park nearby the Justice League: Battle for Metropolis ride.

Six Flags also announced in November that the park is developing plans to open a "multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster" in 2026. Details about that ride have not been revealed.

After Friday's demolition, fans of Kingda Ka posted memories and tributes to the ride on the Roller Coaster Enthusiasts Club Facebook page. One reel shows a ground-level view of the implosion of Kingda Ka.

The changes at Six Flags Great Adventure are part of a multi-year expansion plan that will bring new thrill rides, events and enhancements to the 510-acre park.

Six Flags completed an $8 billion merger last summer with rival amusement park chain Cedar Fair, creating a combined company that now spans 42 theme parks, water parks and resorts in North America.