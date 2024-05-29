More Culture:

May 29, 2024

Six Flags Great Adventure nearing completion of first 'super boomerang' roller coaster in U.S.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity hurtles passengers along a twisted track at up to 60 mph, pauses, then follows the same course in reverse.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Roller Coasters
Six Flags coaster Provided image/Maven Marketing & Public Relations

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will debut the first 'super boomerang' roller coaster in America this summer, called The Flash: Vertical Velocity. Construction is nearly complete, parks officials say.

A new roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure Resort will shoot riders along a twisted track with inversions and a sky-scraping tower and then send them flying back in reverse.

MORE: Mural City Cellars winemaker competes on 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars'

Construction is nearly complete on The Flash: Vertical Velocity, which is set to open at the Jackson Township, New Jersey, amusement park later this summer. The last tower and final pieces of the track were added Monday, leaving just the trains of cars for passengers and testing to complete. The ride is named after the DC Comics superhero, and it promises to be just as speedy, reaching up to 60 mph.

When the ride finally opens, it'll be the first roller coaster of its kind in the U.S. The Flash: Vertical Velocity is a "super boomerang" coaster, a model created by the Dutch manufacturer Vekoma.

The ride does not travel along a complete circuit, but instead careens through inverted loops until it reaches the top of a 172-foot tower where the track ends. From there, the train slows and then glides back down the tower, hurtling through the track in reverse. The only other super-boomerang coaster in the world is the Cloud Shuttle at the Fantawild Wonderland in Xuzhou, China.


The Flash: Vertical Velocity was announced in 2023 as part of the theme park's 50th anniversary celebrations. Also part of the festivities is the debut of Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, an overnight glamping experience in the Wild Safari Park that lets guests sleep near the giraffes. It is now accepting reservations.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Roller Coasters New Jersey Amusement Parks Theme Parks Six Flags Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'
Limited - Meet Boston - Island

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Skaters are stoked that Sweden is bringing back the old LOVE Park
LOVE Park Malmo

Sponsored

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - The Navy Yard - Jenga

Prevention

HPV vaccine reduces risk of head and neck cancers in men, study shows
HPV Vaccine Men

Nature

Six planets will align Monday. Here's what can be seen with the naked eye
planet alignment june

Phillies

Recent former Phillies: Will Rhys Hoskins make his return to Philly next week?
Rhys-Hoskins-Brewers-4.3.2024-MLB.jpg

Festivals

Festivals, marches and a giant flag: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's first week
Philly Pride Parade

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved