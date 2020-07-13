More Culture:

July 13, 2020

New tiger cubs at Six Flags named for U.S. soccer stars Julie Ertz and Heather Mitts Feeley

They join a sibling born last year and named for Delran-native and USWNT player Carli Lloyd

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Animals Six Flags
Six Flags Great Adventure tigers Source/Six Flags Great Adventure

Great Adventure's Siberian tiger cubs, Julie and Heather, are expected to grow as large as 500 pounds.

Six Flags Great Adventure is making a tradition of naming its new tiger cubs after soccer players on the U.S. Women's National Team who have local ties.

On Monday, the Jackson, New Jersey, theme park unveiled that two Siberian tiger cubs born at Wild Safari in April have been named for stars Julie Ertz and Heather Mitts Feeley.

The 10-week old cubs were born to mom Nadya, who last year gave birth to another female cub that was named for Delran-native and two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd.

Ertz has starred for the USWNT since 2013, including playing midfield for the World Cup winning teams in 2015 and 2019. Last year she was named U.S. Soccer female player of the year. Originally from Mesa, Arizona, Ertz is married to Philadelphia Eagles’ Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. 

Mitts Feeley played for the USWNT from 1999-2013 and won olympic gold medals with the team in 2004, 2008 and 2012. She played professionally for the Philadelphia Charge of the Women’s United Soccer Association from 2001-2003 and for the Philadelphia Independence of Women’s Professional Soccer in 2010.

Mitts Feeley also worked as a sideline reporter for Philadelphia Union games. She is from Cincinnati and is married to former Eagles’ quarterback A.J. Feeley, who played in Philly from 2001-2003 and 2006-2008.

Wild Safari's cubs Julie and Heather weigh 15 pounds now, but they will grow to more than 500 pounds. Siberian cats are an endangered species, and fewer than 500 are believed to be left in the wild, Six Flags Wild Safari said. 

The cubs can be visited in the Tigris Asiana section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, which reopened to the public in May after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Animals Six Flags Philadelphia USWNT Amusement Parks Julie Ertz Tigers Soccer AJ Feeley Carli Lloyd New Jersey Zach Ertz Theme Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL Rumors: Free agent Everson Griffen appears to be interested in joining the Eagles
042720EversonGriffen

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Sponsored

John McMullen: With DeSean Jackson, Eagles got boxed in by their own precedent
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

Weddings

Cescaphe prepares for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic
Cescaphe - The Lucy

Food & Drink

One of Honeygrow's best salads is becoming a pizza – for a limited time
Pizzeria Vetri x Honeygrow

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved