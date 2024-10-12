Instant observations: Sixers give depth pieces chances to grow in lopsided preseason loss vs. Celtics

Back-to-backs in the preseason are a rarity in the NBA, but the night after facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa, the Sixers were in Boston for a Saturday night contest against the Celtics.

Not only did Paul George make his Sixers debut the night prior, but the entirety of the team's roster — aside from Joel Embiid — was available against the Timberwolves.

That was not the case in Boston, as several veterans were out for the Sixers. Jeff Dowtin Jr., Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV, KJ Martin and Guerschon Yabusele made up the Sixers' starting five against Celtics unit featuring four out of the five members of a unit that led them to a victory in last year's NBA Finals. Sounds like a fair fight, right?

The Sixers were obliterated on the scoreboard from the outset, as was expected, and this contest became merely a platform for the Sixers' fringe rotation and end-of-bench pieces to get some live reps in against the best team in the NBA.

Here is what stood out from the Sixers' 139-89 loss against the defending champions:

First Quarter

• Yabusele getting the start at center with Embiid and Andre Drummond sidelined is yet another sign that he has made major inroads on the Sixers' third-string center spot. The team's first official Game Notes of the preseason had Yabusele listed at 6-foot-8 and 265 pounds; the Sixers appear to believe his strength and improved mobility make him capable of handling that role when needed. Given the expectation that Embiid will miss quite a few games, it is crucial that the Sixers have a reliable third option at the five. Yabusele's apparent progress towards attaining that designation signals a fairly significant amount of trust that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and co. have in the Frenchman amid his return to the NBA.

This game might have also had a bit of extra meaning for Yabusele, who spent his lone pair of NBA seasons with the Celtics after being drafted in the first round.

• The rookie guard McCain stood out in training camp, largely as the primary ball-handler for the Sixers' scout team. He got to spent much more time on the ball in this one than he did in either of the team's previous preseason games and was extremely aggressive. McCain took eight shots in the first quarter, making two of the four inside the arc and missing all four of his long-range tries.



McCain was forced to take quite a few difficult shots, but was able to convert this tough left-handed finish:

• Rookie second-round pick Adem Bona, who the Sixers hope can factor into their center rotation long-term, showed early in this game why he likely will not be part of the picture in the near future. He picked up a pair of fouls in the opening frame and missed a point-blank layup, with veteran Celtics center Luke Kornet handling the UCLA product with ease. Some time to develop in Delaware with the Sixers' G League affiliate will be valuable for Bona, and his preseason struggles should have been expected.



Second Quarter

• Yabusele being serviceable at the five is not just dependent on his defense. He must prove to opposing defenses that is a genuine floor-spacer; that means not just being accurate from three-point territory but also being willing to shoot at a high volume. Being a willing three-point shooters is always a plus, regardless of position, but Yabusele needs to be particularly comfortable firing away when he is manning the middle.

An extremely encouraging sequence in this department came early in the second quarter: Yabusele airballed a corner three-point try, and on the very next possession, tried a three from the opposite corner and knocked it down. Yabusele then connected on a wing triple the next time down the floor. Not only do Yabusele's back-to-back triples display his improved shooting ability, but they exemplify the sort of willingness to launch from deep that the Sixers need him to exhibit on a routine basis.

• Martin scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in the first half, opening the game as the primary defender against Jayson Tatum. Martin also logged a bit of time at the five himself; Yabusele's emergence as an option there does not necessarily indicate a lack of belief in Martin. On the contrary, the Sixers seem excited about Martin's ability to contribute entering the season.



One interesting quirk in Martin's game is his reliance on left-handed finishes. Whether it is on layups or running hooks, Martin often goes to his off hand around the rim. It helps diversify the finishing package for a player with outstanding athleticism, which is beneficial given his lack of excellent touch near the basket.

Third Quarter

• The Sixers nearly played Boston even in the second quarter — they were outscored 31-30 by the Celtics — with Boston's starters all on the bench. But Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla brought Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White back onto the floor to open the second half, and another massive Boston run ensued. The Sixers were outscored 13-3 in the first 3:05 of action in the third quarter — the talent discrepancy was just too enormous to overcome.



• Saturday night's game represented the first chance at extended run for Sixers rookie two-way wing Justin Edwards, who agreed to a deal with his hometown team within hours of going undrafted. Unfortunately, Edwards had to spend much of his time facing Tatum and Brown — one brutal assignment for a rookie of Edwards' caliber — but he was able to show a few flashes of ability. Of the Sixers' three two-way players — Dowtin, Edwards and Lester Quinones — Edwards is the least likely to be called up to the NBA roster for more than a game at a time; he figures to be a longer-term developmental project.



Fourth Quarter

• McCain's box score line in this one will not seem incredibly impressive, particularly because he struggled mightily from beyond the arc. But I came away extremely impressed — the Duke product was extremely efficient inside the arc, an area in which he needs to show major improvement to maximize his potential. He did that by using physicality that defenders do not expect to get to his spots — McCain is entirely unafraid to give someone a subtle shoulder bump — and perhaps most importantly, by being relentless when it came to approach. McCain knew he would be overwhelmed from both athletic and talent perspectives, but just kept going downhill. This is not just admirable; it is a genuine skill to be able to maintain the same process — especially when it comes to shot selection — despite difficult circumstances and/or negative results.

McCain continues to get plenty of looks in the preseason, and through a trio of games he has made a point to display not just his signature strength, but areas in which he is actively seeking improvement.



