Report: 'Little to no movement' on deal between Sixers and Quentin Grimes

There has been "little to no movement" on any sort of agreement between the Sixers and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, according to a report from Kelly Iko and Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Grimes, 25, went on a two-month scoring binge for the Sixers after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline. But because he is a restricted free agent, the team can match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

Unfortunately for Grimes, the state of the free agency market has continued to play into the Sixers' hands. The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with cap space as things stand now, and to date they have appeared solely focused on adding assets by taking on unwanted salaries.

The Sixers and Grimes remain in a holding pattern that is not uncommon in the NBA — and the team ends up securing a team-friendly commitment just about every time. Without a real market, Grimes has no leverage. This could take a while, but the Sixers remain in excellent position to wait him out.

MORE: Deep dive on Grimes' free agency

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice