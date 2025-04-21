Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 8 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 3: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 4: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 7: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 8: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

After coming up empty in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in yesterday's batch of simulations, the Sixers got back on the board today in one of the 10 drawings:

Flagg would give the Sixers the ultimate long-term cornerstone which provides insurance against their murky outlook moving forward, but even as he begins his NBA career at 18 years old, Flagg will give the Sixers a major boost in the short-term.

Worst simulation of the day

What is it about Charlotte winning the lottery over and over in these simulations? Maybe Flagg will end up staying in the same state in which he played his college ball.

If the basketball gods do exist, the Sacramento Kings will not jump 11 spots and presumably land a new franchise point guard in Rutgers star Dylan Harper. They had their chances with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 11 13.7% 10.5% 2 11 13.7%

10.5%

3 5 6.2%

10.6%

4 5 6.2%

10.5%

5 2

2.5%

2.2% 6 18 22.5%

19.6% 7 23 28.7%

26.7% 8 4 5.0%

8.7% 9 1 1.2%

0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 52 65.0%

64.0% Lost Pick 28 35.0%

36.0%





