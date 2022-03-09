More Sports:

March 09, 2022

Sixers-Nets game has prop bets for Ben Simmons' return

Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia has prop bets because of course it does

Embiid-Simmons-cropped_020722_KF.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Will Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have any words to exchange Thursday night?

Thursday night's Sixers-Nets games has Ben Simmons prop bets, because of course it does. 

Granted, when you can bet on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning Super Bowl coach or content of commercials, I guess even the most trivial of things is fair game.

Anyway, Simmons will make his return to the Wells Fargo Center Thursday night. He won't play, but he will join the Nets on the sideline, attracting all the attention (good, bad, and ugly) that will come with it.

BetOnline.ag is coming in with odds for what might happen when the Sixers see Simmons again and what could be mentioned during the primetime TNT broadcast.

Note that each prop applies only to the broadcast from tip-off to the end of the game. Anything during halftime ad/or commercials won't count. 

Without further ado, here's what we got:

Will Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons touch during Thursday night's broadcast?

 ChoiceOdds 
Yes -150 (2/3) 
No+110 (11/10) 

If Simmons and Embiid touch, how?

 Choice Odds
 Fist bump 7/4
Just handshake/hand slap  2/1
 Handshake/hand slap and hug 5/2
Just hug  7/1
Punch  10/1
Face slap 12/1 
 Butt slap 25/1

Will TNT mention Simmons'  free throw shooting during the broadcast?

 ChoiceOdds 
 Yes-140 (5/7) 
 No+100 (1/1) 

Will Simmons' passed up dunk highlight vs. the Hawks be shown during the broadcast?

 Choice Odds
 Yes-150 (2/3) 
 No +110 (11/10)

How many times will "Simmons" be said during the broadcast?

Over/Under: 6.5

Some thoughts....

• I think the passed up dunk is a near lock to be shown.

• Mention of Simmons' free throw shooting? Likely.

• Whether Embiid and Simmonds interact? That one's tricky.

• The fact that a punch and a face slap have better odds than a butt smack? That's hilarious.

