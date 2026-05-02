Instant observations: Joel Embiid's dominant performance helps Sixers avoid Game 7 collapse and win series

BOSTON – An hour and change before tip-off on Saturday night in Boston, the visitor's locker room hosted a calm and confident bunch. The Sixers, coming off back-to-back resounding wins over a Celtics, knew they could win the game. Soon after, their opponents proved to be panicked. Boston completely overhauled its starting five with the game on the line and Jayson Tatum shockingly out due to a knee injury.

Truthfully, no adjustment Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla could utilize would have stopped a Sixers team that, out of thin air, has found unshakeable swagger. And from Joel Embiid's easy mid-range jumper on the first play of the game to the sound of the final horn, the Sixers never played hesitation, even when the inevitable Celtics pushes came. It was – yet again – a masterclass. Embiid was dominant all night, and everybody joined him.

Embiid, for the first time in his career, has beaten the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Embiid, for the first time in his career, has led the Sixers past a great team in the playoffs. Embiid, who is three weeks and changed removed from an emergency appendectomy, led the Sixers to three wins in four games to pull off one of the biggest series upsets in recent NBA history. The Sixers avoided disaster, with their 18-point lead eventually being trimmed to one point before a resilient, defensive-oriented closing effort sealed the deal.

The Sixers are on to the New York Knicks. Takeaways from the night they finally toppled TD Garden with a 109-100 win:

The game of Joel Embiid's life

Embiid, a former NBA MVP, has probably better games than the one he did on Saturday. His 70-point game, after all, is not that long ago. But, given all that has transpired over the last month – really, over the last two-plus years – this performance should be atop any list of single-game outings for Embiid.

In an arena he has never been able to get the job done around this time of year, Embiid never shied away from the moment. He did not set a poor example for his team. Instead, as he has done for three games in a row, Embiid raised everybody's level of focus and execution. He applied force against a Boston defense not equipped to handle it. He torched single coverage and made the right pass every time Boston double-teamed him. Where he leveled up from the Sixers' last two wins was on the glass. Embiid never gave up on a potential rebound and earned the Sixers several extra points with sheer will and determination. He remains vulnerable on the perimeter defensively, but pulled off one of the best blocks of his life to help keep the Sixers in front at halftime, making a huge momentum play:

It also helps when some shots go in, and after just missing on some great looks in recent days Embiid finally found his stroke in the mid-range game. He leaned on his vintage foul-baiting tactics some, too.

He could not do it alone, and he knew it. Embiid trusted his teammates and trusted the pass. He did everything he possibly could to lead the Sixers across the finish line, and he pulled it off.