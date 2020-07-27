More Culture:

July 27, 2020

Sixers partner with Lapstone & Hammer on Crossover streetwear collection

The limited edition merchandise can be purchased Saturday

The Sixers have joined forces with Lapstone & Hammer to launch the second installment of the team's Crossover series. The high-end streetwear line, showcased by 76er Matisse Thybulle, will be available for purchase Saturday.

The 76ers have teamed with Philly brand Lapstone & Hammer to launch a limited-edition clothing line crafted by streetwear designers. 

The high-end capsule collection is the second installment in the team's Crossover series, designed to celebrate the uniqueness of Philly culture and fashion. 

The line will be available for purchase through Lapstone & Hammer's website Saturday at 10 a.m. — the same day the Sixers face off against the Indiana Pacers. It's the team's first game since the NBA season was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We are thrilled to launch the next phase of our Crossover with this one-of-a-kind capsule to create unique merchandise for our fans to enjoy as we celebrate the return of basketball," 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly said.

The fashion-forward line will feature eclectic designs from numerous streetwear brands, including Eric Emanuel, Arena x New Era, Needles, New York Sunshine, Everest Isles, LQQK Studios and Blackstock & Weber. 

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Urban Affairs Coalition, a social justice organization that seeks to improve quality of life, build wealth and tackle emerging issues by uniting community stakeholders. 

The Sixers held their first Crossover event in November. The team hosted an art exhibition with Reebok and partnered with Conscious Basketball, a group of artists that make basketball-inspired pieces, to illustrate the history of the franchise. 

Here's a look at some of the apparel: 

Lapstone Hammer 76ersAlex Subers/Philadelphia 76ers

Lapstone Hammer 76ersAlex Subers/Philadelphia 76ers


Sixers crossoverAlex Subers/Philadelphia 76ers
Lapstone Hammer 76ersAlex Subers/Philadelphia 76ers

