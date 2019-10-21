Sixers teaming up with Reebok for free art exhibit

The 76ers are hosting a free art exhibit in November, featuring more than 200 pieces by artists from 13 countries.

"76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok" will run from Nov. 16-19 at Fitler Club in Center City, the team announced on Monday.

The organization partnered with Conscious Basketball, a group of artists that make basketball-inspired pieces, to illustrate the history of the 76ers program. You can check out more work from Conscious Basketball here.

From Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Irving to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the exhibit will showcase work from both local and international artists.

During the live event, there will be artists creating pieces in real-time on all-white Reebok classics. Fans will also be able to bid on pieces via a silent auction app.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Sixers Youth Foundation.

