October 21, 2019

Sixers teaming up with Reebok for free art exhibit

'76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition' will document the history of the program this November

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Exhibits Sixers
1021_sixers crossover reebok Photo courtesy/Philadelphia 76ers

"76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition" is a tribute to the team coming in November, in partnership with Reebok.

The 76ers are hosting a free art exhibit in November, featuring more than 200 pieces by artists from 13 countries.

"76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok" will run from Nov. 16-19 at Fitler Club in Center City, the team announced on Monday. 

The organization partnered with Conscious Basketball, a group of artists that make basketball-inspired pieces, to illustrate the history of the 76ers program. You can check out more work from Conscious Basketball here.

From Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Irving to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the exhibit will showcase work from both local and international artists.

During the live event, there will be artists creating pieces in real-time on all-white Reebok classics. Fans will also be able to bid on pieces via a silent auction app. 

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Sixers Youth Foundation.

