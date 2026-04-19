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April 19, 2026

Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe named finalist for 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award

VJ Edgecombe is expected to finish in third place, but his first NBA season would be a strong candidate to earn him the Rookie of the Year Award in an average season.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Edgecombe 4.19.26 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe is likely to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting.

Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe is a finalist for the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, the NBA announced on Sunday evening.

Edgecombe, 20, played 75 games (all starts) in his first regular season, averaging 35.0 minutes, 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from three-point range (5.6 attempts per game) and 81.8 percent on free throws.

Edgecombe made marked improvements on both ends of the floor as the season went on, provided a significant two-way lift that helped power the Sixers' year-to-year improvement. His season was worthy of winning this award in most seasons. However, the anticipation is that Edgecombe will finish in a distant third place in what is one of the best races for the trophy in recent history.

Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets, the other two finalists, are expected to split the first-place votes.

MORE: Sixers-Celtics Game 1 observations

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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