Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Trail Blazers on Sunday

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is out for the Sixers' home contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday afternoon:

Embiid has only played in five of the Sixers' 19 games since the start of February, but not since Feb. 28 when he suffered a right oblique strain against the Miami Heat. Embiid finished that game despite pain, but was promptly ruled out for the following three games. After those contests passed, Embiid was ruled out for "approximately one week," with a reevaluation to come. Nine days later, the team has yet to provide any formal update about Embiid's status or potential timeline for a return.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Detroit on Thursday night that Embiid would be reevaluated on Friday, exactly seven days after the "approximately one week" timeline was volunteered by the team. But the Sixers did not issue any update on Embiid on Friday. On Saturday, Nurse said Embiid had returned to individualized on-court work, but could only say he "must have" been reevaluated as was planned. Nurse indicated he hoped Embiid could return by the end of the team's upcoming road trip.