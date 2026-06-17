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June 17, 2026

Report: Sixers will complete in-person visits with six draft prospects by end of week

As they near a decision with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Sixers are getting closer looks at several prospects of interest.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
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Will Dailyn Swain still be on the board when the Sixers are on the clock at No. 22 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The Sixers, who reportedly worked out St. John’s prospect Zuby Ejiofor on Tuesday, have a busy week of visits ahead.

According to a report from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Wednesday morning, six different players expected to be drafted in the first round of next week’s 2026 NBA Draft will have worked out for the Sixers by the end of this week:

During six years under Daryl Morey, the Sixers rarely let any sort of word spread about the prospects they were working out or meeting with. In fact, they would often avoid making consistent contact with players they coveted to ensure their interest in said prospects did not become clear.

Time will tell how open the Sixers are about their prospects of interest under Morey’s replacement, Mike Gansey. Some teams host public workouts with groups of prospects, open to reporters. The Sixers have not done so in quite some time.

In any case, this is an appealing batch of prospects, and it is very possible that one of these six players will be back in the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden next week as newly minted NBA player.

Three of these players — Ejiofor, Allen Graves and Dailyn Swain — are among the prospects PhillyVoice has spoken about with impressed draft experts.

MORE: Coming up with more Sixers trade ideas

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Isaiah Evans Zuby Ejiofor Dailyn Swain Koa Peat Mike Gansey Chris Cenac Jr. Allen Graves

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