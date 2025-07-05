What to watch for from the Sixers in the 2025 NBA Summer League

The Sixers kick off their 2025 NBA Summer League slate on Saturday night, when No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe leads the Summer Sixers into battle against No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz. That will be the teams' first of three games in Salt Lake City Summer League before they head to Las Vegas for a slate of games there.

Summer League results should not be of any concern. Remember, Jared McCain had a dreadful run of games last July and could barely knock down any shots.

Winning it all in Las Vegas makes for a fun moment, but is in no way a sign of future success. Skill development and overall process are far more relevant than anything that will show up in a box score.

So, to that end, from Edgecombe to fellow rookie draft pick Johni Broome and more, what should Sixers fans be eyeing during this year's Summer League games?

VJ Edgecombe's offensive role

Sixers player development associate coach T.J. DiLeo has been tasked with leading this year's Summer Sixers as head coach. Naturally, the very first player he was asked about after the team's opening practice on Tuesday was Edgecombe.

"His athleticism really stands out," DiLeo said. "Like, you see it on the defensive end, offensive end, in transition. He plays super hard and he's coachable. And he's really trying to get the stuff we're trying to put in early for Summer League -- he's really trying to learn that stuff. He's asking questions. He's really doing things the right way."

At Baylor, Edgecombe thrived as a transition scorer and made a major leap as a spot-up three-point shooter. But if he has a clear weakness on the offensive end of the floor, it would be his ball-handling. Edgecombe said his biggest on-court focus right now is "being more of a point guard, but also being aggressive." In other words: this is a useful opportunity for Edgecombe to face intense ball pressure and find ways to navigate that.

DiLeo said Edgecombe will certainly have plenty of plays drawn up for him, but many of his touches will come as a result of the high pace the team is aiming to play with.

"I think just in general we want to play fast in Summer League," DiLeo said. "So he'll get some of that stuff naturally."

Edgecombe will not narrow his focus to just one area; he also mentioned finishing at the rim as an aspect of his game he wants to make strides in soon. But, again, Summer League is about development, not wins. Edgecombe will not be a featured ball-handler for the Sixers in October and beyond, but if the organization wants its massive investment in the soon-to-be 20-year-old to pay off in spades it should empower him to accelerate the growth of his ball skills. That is perhaps the most significant way Edgecombe can utilize his opportunity with the Summer Sixers.

MORE: How athletic is Edgecombe? Watch these plays

Johni Broome's position

Proponents of the soon-to-be 23-year-old Broome entering the draft argued that he would be able to play power forward or center in the NBA -- and that is an archetype of player the Sixers need after Guerschon Yabusele departed for the New York Knicks. However, the skeptics of Broome's long-term prospects believe he does not have enough mobility to play the four or enough size and rim protection to play the five.

Summer League exhibitions figure to provide glimpses into how Broome can be used at each spot.

"You'll probably get a little of both naturally, just with lineups," DiLeo said. "In terms of overall plan, it's probably not a question for me, but for now we'll probably see a little bit of each."

Broome raved about incoming sophomore center Adem Bona after the team's second practice on Wednesday. How much Bona will actually play remains to be seen, but in games he is available, he will start at center. Broome figures to slot in next to Bona in the starting five, while DiLeo can find pockets of games to let Broome slide back up to the five.

When Broome is at the four, opposing teams will look to test his movement skills on the defensive end of the floor, particularly if he runs into a smaller lineup with three wings. At the same time, Bona's clear role as a screen-setting, rim-running big might force Broome to fade onto the perimeter, where defenses will help off of him and dare him to make outside shots. Broome and Bona got up plenty of corner threes together after Wednesday's practice, but neither player is a proven shooter and Bona is a non-shooter to date.

At the five, Broome can tap into his skills in the low post and as a passing hub. He does not have transcendent ability as a facilitator for others, but it is one of his clearest strengths on the offensive end of the floor. His blend of passing and scoring aggression will be worth monitoring.

MORE: Why Sixers let Yabusele leave for Knicks

Other players to watch

The Summer Sixers have a few players that will be familiar to those who watched the final weeks of their 24-58 campaign last year, including two-way stretch four Alex Reese. Reese was attractive to the Sixers because of his massive three-point volume in the G League, but impressed in Philadelphia despite not making a ton of shots. He has a nose for the ball, is not afraid to get dirty and is a safe bet to keep taking and making threes.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, signed by the Sixers to a two-way deal for the final six weeks of last season, will also be with the team in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. A former first-round pick and the least noteworthy piece of the most noteworthy trade in NBA history, Hood-Schifino is a shooting guard who was miscast as a primary ball-handler because of the Sixers' many late-season injuries. He remains two-way eligible as well.

"They've been awesome so far," DiLeo said of the two returners. "They've been around the last couple weeks before this working out and both came in great shape, like really working hard. And they're really prepared and excited for this Summer League, and I think it's big for them and I think they're excited and ready to play and they've been great these first few days."

Judah Mintz, an undrafted free agent signing by the Sixers last summer, had a stellar ending to Summer League last year. He has mastered the art of drawing fouls and ended up posting excellent numbers as a rookie in the G League for the Delaware Blue Coats. He will be back with the Summer Sixers in hopes of drawing interest around the league.

There is also Keve Aluma, a strong standout from last year's Summer League. He would presumably have to outplay Reese to earn a two-way spot, and Reese has the inherent advantage with significant NBA and G League experience and massive three-point volume.

MORE: Trendon Watford film study

