Sixers unveil 2025-26 City Edition uniforms

While all of the excitement locally has surrounded the return of their black 2001 throwback jerseys, the Sixers had another alternate uniform to unveil for the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced its City Edition look for the year:

According to LockerVision, the Sixers will debut these jerseys on Nov. 30 when they host the Atlanta Hawks. They will also don the uniforms on Dec. 2 at home against the Washington Wizards, then not again until a March 15 home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As of this writing, LockerVision’s schedule suggests those are the only three games in which the City Edition jerseys will be worn.