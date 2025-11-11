More Sports:

November 11, 2025

Sixers unveil 2025-26 City Edition uniforms

The Sixers will have five different uniforms to wear during the 2025-26 season.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers court Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Sixers added one more new uniform to the fold on Tuesday.

While all of the excitement locally has surrounded the return of their black 2001 throwback jerseys, the Sixers had another alternate uniform to unveil for the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced its City Edition look for the year:

According to LockerVision, the Sixers will debut these jerseys on Nov. 30 when they host the Atlanta Hawks. They will also don the uniforms on Dec. 2 at home against the Washington Wizards, then not again until a March 15 home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As of this writing, LockerVision’s schedule suggests those are the only three games in which the City Edition jerseys will be worn.

