Sixers mock draft roundup 5.0: Ace Bailey or V.J. Edgecombe at No. 3 overall? The debate rages on...

We are officially five weeks away from the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and there is still not much of a feel for which direction the Sixers will go in with the No. 3 overall pick. Let's examine a recent batch of mock drafts to see where the national draft experts are at:

ESPN: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey is still the most common name mocked to the Sixers at No. 3, as his dynamic shot-making as a big wing has enabled him to go the first 10-plus months of this cycle as a projected top-three pick. There are real concerns that are causing many to become skeptical of whether or not Bailey is worth such a high choice, but ESPN's Jonathan Givony is among many optimists about Bailey and his ability to serve as a building block for an NBA organization:

"Bailey – widely considered this draft's third-most-talented prospect – is the natural fit here, as he could seamlessly slide into the Sixers' lineup at shooting guard, small forward or power forward, operating alongside any of their current players." [ESPN]

There is no question that of all top prospects likely to be available for the Sixers at No. 3, Bailey is the best fit in terms of size and position. But is he a good fit in terms of skill? That is the more important long-term question.

MORE: Will No. 3 pick prevent Sixers from keeping Quentin Grimes, Guerschon Yabusele?

The Athletic: V.J. Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

The Athletic performed a fun exercise with a group of writers representing different lottery teams in a mock draft, and Mike Vorkunov decided to go with the explosive Edgecombe over Bailey on behalf of the Sixers:

"Here, the Sixers get an athletic guard with pedigree. Edgecombe was the No. 4 player in his high school class. He struggled a bit at Baylor, but he still played well enough in his only college season. He will fit in alongside the Philly trinity of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George and help the Sixers get a little more dangerous." [The Athletic]

Edgecombe has the best highlight reel of any player in this year's class, but the Bahamian soon-to-be 20-year-old is not just a highlight player. He has serious upside in terms of offensive skill and could become a high-caliber guard defender if things break right.



Bleacher Report: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Jonathan Wasserman breaks the tie in Bailey's favor, and while he argues that Bailey's size and shot-making are going to rightfully outweigh the concerns some people have about the shakier aspects of his game, he does identify some of those weaknesses:

"A reliance on tough shots, poor assist-to-turnover ratio, low free-throw rate and disappointing 69.2 free-throw percentage will enter the equation. But Bailey still sounds locked into the top-five mix, and the workout and interview process should only help strengthen teams' interest." [Bleacher Report]

Bailey takes and makes lots of tough shots, but it is easy to imagine his efficiency marks skyrocketing if he can play in a simplified role around ball-dominant players with established track records as offensive stars in the NBA. The Sixers may be the only team in his draft range that could offer such an opportunity.

MORE: Sixers-specific scouting reports of Bailey, Edgecombe, other top prospects



Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice