Sixers announce 2025 NBA Summer League Roster

July 01, 2025
After signing draft picks VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome to their first NBA contracts, both players were on the team's NBA Summer League roster, announced on Tuesday afternoon:
get ready for your summer sixers! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bnHQhvyvi8— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 1, 2025
The Sixers will face No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz on July 5 in their first of three games at Salt Lake City Summer League before traveling to Las Vegas, where they will play at least four games, including a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks -- potentially a battle between Edgecombe and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. It will be the first time Edgecombe, Broome, undrafted two-way signing Hunter Sallis and others suit up in Sixers uniforms.
