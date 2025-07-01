More Sports:

July 01, 2025

Sixers announce 2025 NBA Summer League Roster

Get ready to see VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome in Sixers uniforms for the first time.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Edgecombe 7.1.25 Brad Penner/Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe will make his Sixers debut in Salt Lake City.

After signing draft picks VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome to their first NBA contracts, both players were on the team's NBA Summer League roster, announced on Tuesday afternoon:

The Sixers will face No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz on July 5 in their first of three games at Salt Lake City Summer League before traveling to Las Vegas, where they will play at least four games, including a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks -- potentially a battle between Edgecombe and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. It will be the first time Edgecombe, Broome, undrafted two-way signing Hunter Sallis and others suit up in Sixers uniforms.

