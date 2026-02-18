Sixers soundbites: Cam Payne talks return to Philadelphia, goals for rest of season and more

CAMDEN, N.J. – It has been a whirlwind of a few days for 31-year-old point guard Cam Payne, a veteran of 10 NBA seasons who found himself on the outside looking in this season. Payne failed to make the Indiana Pacers' roster out of training camp and ended up going overseas to play for a Serbian team called Partizan.

Earlier this week, though, Payne got a call indicating the Sixers were hoping to bring him back to Philadelphia. Payne, who spent last season with the New York Knicks, was with the Sixers for the last two months and change of the 2023-24 season and made a strong impression as a shot creator with infectious energy.

So after a few long flights, a contract signing, a practice and a lengthy film session with assistant coach Matt Brase, Payne reintroduced himself to reporters with a characteristically charismatic media availability.

The newest Sixers soundbites, featuring the newest member of the Sixers:

• Payne on how his return to Philadelphia came together from his perspective:

" It actually happened pretty fast. I found out maybe three days ago, two or three days ago. I was literally at my game. I was out that game, so I was just watching, and maybe my agent told me during the game, and he was like, ‘Man, it's gonna happen pretty fast, so you might want to pack. We’ve got to go through the logistics, but you might want to pack.’ So after that game, I went and packed. I still didn't know if I wanted to tell the team yet, because I didn't know. But yeah, it happened pretty fast. I got here yesterday. "

• Payne on whether returning to the NBA is especially gratifying given his familiarity with this organization:



" It's really good that I came to a familiar team. But I really went to Partizan just to play there. [The NBA] wasn't really the thought. Obviously, I wanted to get back, but all my focus was there. I feel like sometimes when your focus is in the right place, things like this happen. So I was really locked in there, and me playing there got the looks to come back here. So I'm really [happy about] that, and I was really just locked in over there. "

• Payne on how it feels to have once again worked his way back into the NBA:



" It's really crazy – I told my agent this one – I was like, ‘I don't know how I keep finding a way to get back.’ But I guess the NBA is still watching, and if you still take your game seriously and do the right things, play the right way, like, they’re still looking, so it's pretty cool. "

• Payne on what he has made of Tyrese Maxey's growth as a player:

" That man took a crazy jump. I feel like he took a crazy jump from last year to this year. I feel like he accelerated his game even more coming into this season. Like, just watching the shots he takes – obviously, he's been taking those shots, but the efficiency is crazy. He's actually changed his game from the last two years [since] I was here. So, I mean, that's really big-time. He really took a huge step. "

• Payne on where the team has focused on getting him up to speed first:



" Just the plays. Just the players. They added a few different sets, changed a few different things around. So just having a little package when I go in there tomorrow, just have some plays that the players are familiar with, that I could easily call. That's all. "

• Payne on what led him to Serbia:



" After the Knicks season, I was a free agent. Then I did the preseason with the Pacers, and then they let me go. I didn't – actually, Partizan offered me right after that, but I wanted to wait, just to see if I had any more opportunity here in the NBA. I actually did have a workout with Phoenix, but they didn't pick me up. So, I was just sitting there waiting, and then they came back with the offer again, and I was like, ‘Man, I'm tired of sitting down. Yeah, let's, like, play some basketball.’ So that's what kind of made me go over there, because I was kind of tired of waiting. "

• Payne on how his skills have improved from his time overseas:

" Honestly, just playing. Actually being the focal point of a team, running the offense, running the show. It hasn't really been like that since, since college. So it was cool to actually get back into that role of playing. And now that I'm coming back here, being a backup, you kind of have that same ownership of the second unit. You've got to run the team still. So it was just kind of cool to be able to go over there and actually play, and actually have really, like, a role, like, a real role. Like, they’re counting on you for real. That was kind of a cool adjustment to go play. "

• Payne on his experience with European basketball:



" It was lit, man. It was lit. Y'all know I'm all about energy, so going there, man, their fans are unbelievable, man. They come out for every game, and it's packed wall to wall. They’ve got flares in there. It was definitely a different experience. But, man, I had a lot of fun. Different game, too. I kind of compare it to college basketball a little bit, because of the three seconds and all that stuff. It's kind of crowded. They can sit in the paint. So it was a definitely different game, but, man, I liked it, man. I had a good time. "

• Payne on if he is eager to help the Sixers reduce Maxey's massive workload:



" Honestly, man, just whatever they need me to do. If that's coming off 12 minutes, five minutes, I'm just [bringing] energy, man. I’m coming here to do my job, whatever it is, however many minutes I get, I'm going to play 110 percent. Whatever I’ve got to do: increase the lead or keep the lead where it's at. That's always my job. "

• Payne on the travel he has had to deal with since reaching an agreement with the Sixers:



" Yesterday was a pretty long day. My flight was super early in the morning, like 6:00 a.m., so I really didn't sleep. Had to be at the airport at, like, 3:30, 4:00. Then I had to fly from Serbia to Amsterdam. That was a two-hour, 2.5-hour flight, then from Amsterdam to Philly yesterday. Got here at, like, 3:30, then I came right here for a physical. So I really ain't been asleep. Really kind of working on the time adjustment. But it's fine. I'm cool. I'll catch up. "

• Payne on his impressions of Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe:



" Oh, man, he's a dog, man. He's a dog. I've been watching from afar, but actually being up close, that man is a dog. He plays well. He attacks the rim – he attacks the rim crazy. It kind of looks like he’s been in the league a little bit longer than him just being a rookie. So I look forward to playing alongside him. I've just been kind of going up against him so far. But everybody says his energy is great, too. Kyle [Lowry], the first day, he said ‘Oh, you're going to love him! You're going to love him!’ And same vice versa. So I'm just looking forward to the games and really getting to play alongside him. "

• Payne on his learning process with a bunch of new teammates:

" Honestly, practice was good. Just learning where guys want the ball. Obviously, I know some of the starter guys, but some of the bench guys are kind of new. Like [Trendon] Watford, he likes bringing it up, so it's like, ‘Cool, you got it.’ Getting a feel for that, like, playing the two. [Adem Bona], he told me to throw it up today, and it's just little things like that, but that's the big-time key, the communication from them to me, and it's not just always me communicating to them. I kind of appreciate that because it kind of helps me instead of me just trying to figure it out. But that just shows what kind of guys we got here. They're very helpful, and I appreciate it. "

• Payne on his infamous pregame dancing with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook, his unique NBA journey to this point and what he would tell his younger self about the years ahead:



" I'd probably just say, ‘Keep being you. Don’t ever switch that up.’ That whole thing was about getting [Westbrook] ready for the game. People made it about dancing and everything, but it was just to get my guy ready. It was a handshake, no more, but it turned into something else. But I just always say, ‘Be you. Never change who you are for anybody. Like, just be yourself.’ "

