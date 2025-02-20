Source: Sixers to sign David Roddy to two-way contract

The Sixers are signing third-year wing David Roddy to a two-way contract following the expiration of his 10-day contract, a source told PhillyVoice on Thursday night.

Roddy, 23, logged nine minutes in his first appearance with the team on Thursday, scoring two points on 1-for-4 shooting and grabbing three rebounds in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

With 163 games of NBA experience under his belt with the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Sixers, Roddy stands at just 6-foot-4 but provides strength on the wing, listed at 255 pounds.

Roddy was originally drafted by the Sixers at No. 23 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, but only as part of a trade with Memphis. Now, he appears set to finish the 2024-25 campaign with the Sixers.

