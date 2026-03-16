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March 16, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Nuggets on Tuesday

Joel Embiid went five weeks without an unplanned absence. He has only suited up for the Sixers five times in the six weeks since.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 3.16.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Joel Embiid has not played since Feb. 28.

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is out for the Sixers' road contest on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday night:

Embiid suffered the injury in a Feb. 28 win over Miami, and while he played through pain for most of that game after taking a hit from Heat big Kel'el Ware, he has not appeared in a game since. Embiid, who went five weeks only missing halves of back-to-backs, has now only played five games in a period spanning about six weeks.

The most substantive recent update on Embiid is that, as of Saturday, he had returned to on-court work, doing an individualized session, according to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. Embiid was set to be reevaluated the day before that, but asked on Saturday if that had happened, Nurse said "it must have."

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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