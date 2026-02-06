More Sports:

February 06, 2026

Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Suns on Friday

The last time Joel Embiid missed a game that was not part of a back-to-back was Dec. 28.

By Adam Aaronson
Joel Embiid has played in each of the first three games of the Sixers' road trip.

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) is questionable for the Sixers' road contest against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday night:

The last time Embiid missed a game that was not part of a back-to-back was Dec. 28. He has played in 17 of the Sixers' 21 games since then, in that span posting averages of 34.5 minutes, 29.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 35.1 percent on three-point tries and 87.3 percent on 9.2 free throws per game.

Adam Aaronson
