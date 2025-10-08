More Sports:

October 08, 2025

Sixers issue injury updates on Joel Embiid, Paul George and Trendon Watford

The Sixers provided some new information about injured players ahead of Friday's home preseason opener.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 10.8.25 Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images

What is the latest on Joel Embiid's health?

CAMDEN, N.J. — Following the conclusion of their practice on Wednesday morning, the Sixers offered updates on a few of their injured players ahead of the team's first home preseason game on Friday night.

• Joel Embiid, practiced on Wednesday and has continued increasing activity, including some work in five-on-five action, the team said. There are still "boxes that need to be checked" before a timeline of playing in games can be established, they added, using a phrase Embiid frequented at Media Day last month. Embiid only played in 19 games last year due to nagging left knee issues and had his season ended when he underwent arthroscopic surgery in April. The re-evaluation period after that surgery was six weeks.

• Paul George, out with an injury to his left knee, is still only doing individual work, the Sixers said, but added that the nine-time All-Star has been increasing intensity in workouts and is expected to be integrated into team work in the coming days. George suffered two bone bruises in that knee last season -- once in a preseason game, the second time soon after returning in the regular season. He also dealt with groin and finger issues and was limited to 41 games in his first season after signing a four-year, $211 million contract with the Sixers.

• Trendon Watford will not play on Friday because of a hamstring issue which dates back to at least the last weekend of September. Watford was day-to-day as of the Sixers' first official practices then; the team had hoped he would practice at some point during its trip to Abu Dhabi. Watford underwent imagining and no structural issues appeared. The team is not planning to rush him back and expects him to get on-court work in within the next week.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Trendon Watford Paul George Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harvest_Halloween_iStock-808369484

NJ's best Halloween events this season!
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Media

76ers announcer Kate Scott named USA Network's WNBA broadcaster

kate scott wnba

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Tyler Arboretum - Visit Philly

Children's Health

How much sleep do children get? Not as much as their parents think

Children Sleep Recommendations

Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center adds 'Durantula' to Philly display for Red October

Legoland Durantula

Holiday

Callowhill bar Doom is holding a beauty pageant for vampires

Vampire contest Doom

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies' NLDS Game 2 rally falls short, season on the brink

Phillies-NLDS-Dodgers-JT-Realmuto_100625

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved