Sixers soundbites: Jared Butler and Quentin Grimes talk post-trade deadline transitions

CAMDEN, NJ — An unusually small contingent of media was let into Sixers practice on Monday morning. The first visual: veteran point guard and Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry donning a throwback Randall Cunningham jersey and a comically large Eagles hat, celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory the night before.

Celebration was in order for Lowry and those around the team with ties to the Eagles. And then it was back to business, as the two players the Sixers acquired at the trade deadline held media availabilities in the market for the first time. Jared Butler and Quentin Grimes both spoke about the chaos of their last few days, their respective Sixers debuts and what they hope to accomplish in Philadelphia. In the latest edition of Sixers soundbites, a batch of notes from a pair of new faces:

• Butler on whether he has thought about the career-high scoring performance he submitted against the Sixers in Philadelphia last month as he now joins the team:



"I think it just speaks to Philly's front office. They love to get the best guys in the gym. It definitely crossed my mind, for sure, and obviously I'm excited to be here, and I think they believe in my talent, so I love it."

• Butler on the chaotic nature of the last few days:



" Definitely a whirlwind. Just a lot of new faces, a lot of new names, trying to remember names. A lot of contact adds. But every NBA team is just about the same... It's been good, been enjoying it... But this is what I decided to do: chasing my dream to play basketball. So it's all part of it and I wouldn't trade it for the world. "

• Butler on making his Sixers debut on Sunday afternoon:



"I love the opportunity I've gotten, and I just feel like with me, if I'm getting opportunities I'm going to get better."

• Butler on which of his teammates he had relationships with before being traded to the Sixers:



"I knew Quentin Grimes, played against him at Baylor. Tyrese Maxey a little bit. Chuma [Okeke]. That's about it."

• Butler on his early impressions of head coach Nick Nurse and what Nurse has expressed he wants to see Butler do on the floor:



"Just a wired guy, and he's got some charisma to him where you can just relate to him in a personable way. And I think that's huge for head coaches because they can be so cerebral, but he's also personable... Referenced guys like Fred VanVleet and things he was able to do as a point guard... It's been really good. Can't wait to learn from him."

• Grimes on being traded to the Sixers from the Dallas Mavericks while already in Philadelphia:



"Thank God I was in Philly, so it made it pretty easy in the same hotel I'm in right now. I got the call right after shooting around, in my hotel room, got the call I was traded. I was like, 'Well, at least I don't have to go too far.' So I went right down to the Wells Fargo Center and did a quick physical and I was good to go. I knew a few of the guys already and stuff like that. So it was a pretty easy transition compared to some other people. "

• Grimes on his early impressions of the locker room:



"It's a good group. You can tell when you're around somebody if they could be like a locker room problem or a cancer or something like that. But it's a good group. Everybody gets along, everybody jokes around and stuff like that. So I mean that's a good sign for sure, knowing that. "

• Grimes on how he has adjusted to a new organization:



"It's been great. All of the coaches have been super helpful. I knew a few of the guys, Tyrese, [Eric Gordon], Kelly [Oubre Jr.]... So everybody's been super welcoming. "

• Grimes on what Nurse has asked him to do to the help the team win:



"He's been great, telling me to be aggressive, shooting shots open for me, don't turn down any shots. Be aggressive, picking up the best player out there on the court... Being aggressive on offense, really."

• Grimes on what impresses him about Maxey, who he played with and against as a high schooler:



" Probably him just kind of staying true to who he is... Who he is on the court, off the court, always smiling, having a good time and bringing that energy to the games. And I've seen it in practice today... I feel like he's getting better every year."

• Grimes on what makes this post-trade transition different as far as on-court acclimation than the others he has experienced:



"[Joel Embiid] is such a dominant force and he's seven-foot... He brings a lot of attention with the doubles and stuff. Just trying to give him as many outlets as possible, try to make his life easier if they don't double, do double and stuff like that. Trying to make his life easier for sure. "

