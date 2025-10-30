More Sports:

October 30, 2025

Report: Sixers exercise Jared McCain's third-year team option

Jared McCain will earn a guaranteed salary of $4,422,600 in the 2026-27 season.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
McCain 10.15.25 option Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jared McCain should be one of the Sixers' key franchise cornerstones for years to come.

Jared McCain's third-year team option has been exercised by the Sixers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McCain will now earn a guaranteed salary of $4,422,600 in the 2026-27 season.

This was the no-brainer of all no-brainers for the Sixers; third-year options are rarely declined by teams even when players fail to show promise as rookies. McCain did the opposite: the 21-year-old guard played 23 games in his first NBA season before suffering a torn meniscus, but they were filled with flashes of future stardom.

After his rookie season ended prematurely, McCain's sophomore campaign will begin late, as McCain is now recovering from a torn UCL in his right thumb suffered at the end of last month. He has not yet played in the Sixers’ first four contests, and has been expected to miss at least the first handful of games to begin 2025-26.

Around this time next year, the Sixers will almost certainly exercise the fourth-year option in McCain's deal, which would lock him in with a guaranteed salary of just under $6.8 million in the 2027-28 season. In the summer of 2027 the Sixers and McCain will be able to discuss a rookie extension which would kick in during the 2028-29 season; if no agreement is reached he would become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2028.

MOREIs McCain the next face of this franchise?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Jared McCain

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns Nov. 7-9

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. legislators propose funding food banks during SNAP pause

snap funding pennsylvania

Sponsored

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns Nov. 7-9

Limited - Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Obituaries

Pierre Robert, Harry Donahue remembered for their legendary radio careers

pierre robert death

Food & Drink

Ex-chef Eli Kulp wins humanitarian award a decade after being paralyzed

eli kulp

Expos

BrickFair PA 2025 brings thousands of LEGO creations to Oaks this November

Limited - BrickFair Lego Expo

Eagles

The Eagles needed Tank Bigsby, and he trucked straight through the Giants

Tank-Bigsby-First-Down-Eagles-Giants-Week-8-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved