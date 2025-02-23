Nick Nurse says Joel Embiid is questionable for Sixers-Bulls after not practicing

CAMDEN, NJ -- Joel Embiid (left knee) did not participate in the Sixers' Sunday morning practice, according to head coach Nick Nurse, who said that Embiid is questionable to play on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, who the Sixers currently trail by 1.5 games for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

Embiid did not play in the fourth quarter of the team's last-second loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night after a subpar performance in 31 minutes in which his limited mobility was jarring.

"He's not moving nearly as well as he was," Nurse said Sunday. "...They're doing everything they cn to see what the status is for tomorrow and see if it can get a little bit better."

A few other Sixers injury updates from the team's practice facility on Sunday:

• Rookie wing Justin Edwards, who has missed two games with a left ankle sprain, participated in roughly 75 percent of practice, according to Nurse, who estimated Edwards would be questionable for Monday's game. Edwards said he was feeling better, and that the sprain occurred when he landed on the back of a teammate's foot.



• Eric Gordon, who has not played in two weeks due to a right wrist sprain, is still trying to figure out a plan of action, according to Nurse. Nurse previously said Gordon has seen two wrist specialists and neither one had a firm grasp of what the issue was and how it should be remedied; Nurse said Sunday that Gordon will be seeing a third specialist shortly.



• Kyle Lowry has also been out for two weeks, his third significant absence of the season caused by issues with his right hip. Nurse said it is a matter of pain tolerance for Lowry at this point, and the team still hopes to get him back on the floor eventually.

