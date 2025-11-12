Paul George to be re-evaluated later this week, Joel Embiid day-to-day; both stars uncertain for Sixers-Pistons on Friday

PHILADELPHIA – Paul George (left knee surgery recovery) will be re-evaluated later this week after meeting with doctors on Tuesday night, the Sixers said after their victory over the Boston Celtics.

"The final stage of his return to play plan involves the continued strengthening of his left quadricep, which will be managed through a strength and conditioning program and on-court basketball activities," the team said. "He will be re-evaluated later this week.”

In more encouraging news, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse added that Joel Embiid – who underwent imaging on his right knee after reporting soreness on Tuesday morning and missing the team's third game of the season against Boston – has no structural damage and is day-to-day.

Nurse was given an opportunity to rule out both Embiid and George for the team's next game – a road NBA Cup Group Play contest against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night – and declined to do so.

MORE: Sixers beat Celtics behind Justin Edwards' heroics