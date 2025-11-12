More Sports:

November 12, 2025

Paul George to be re-evaluated later this week, Joel Embiid day-to-day; both stars uncertain for Sixers-Pistons on Friday

The Sixers provided multiple updates on injured stars after their thrilling win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Sports Injuries
Paul George 11.11.25 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Paul George is not quite ready to make his season debut.

PHILADELPHIA – Paul George (left knee surgery recovery) will be re-evaluated later this week after meeting with doctors on Tuesday night, the Sixers said after their victory over the Boston Celtics.

"The final stage of his return to play plan involves the continued strengthening of his left quadricep, which will be managed through a strength and conditioning program and on-court basketball activities," the team said. "He will be re-evaluated later this week.”

In more encouraging news, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse added that Joel Embiid – who underwent imaging on his right knee after reporting soreness on Tuesday morning and missing the team's third game of the season against Boston – has no structural damage and is day-to-day.

Nurse was given an opportunity to rule out both Embiid and George for the team's next game – a road NBA Cup Group Play contest against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night – and declined to do so.

MORE: Sixers beat Celtics behind Justin Edwards' heroics

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers Sports Injuries Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Nick Nurse NBA Paul George

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beneduce Vineyards_Fall

20 fun fall to-dos in New Jersey
Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Sasha Suda sues Philly Art Museum over her firing

Sasha Suda Lawsuit

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Women's Health

Hormone therapy treatments for menopause no longer will carry warnings on heart disease, cancer

FDA hormone menopause

Food & Drink

Michelin-starred chef to try his hand at pizza in Philly

Scusi Pizza Northern Liberties

Nightlife

‘Celestial Sips’ turns The Franklin Institute into a stargazing cocktail party

The Franklin Institute - Science After Hours - Celestial Sips

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved