March 06, 2026

VJ Edgecombe doubtful for Sixers-Hawks on Saturday

The Sixers will get at least one starter back on Saturday night in Atlanta, but that might be all.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
VJ Edgecombe has missed the last six quarters of Sixers basketball due to a lower back injury,

VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) is doubtful for the Sixers' road contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday:

Edgecombe suffered the lower back injury at the end of the first half of the Sixers' blowout loss on Tuesday night. He missed the second half of that game and then the Sixers' following contest the next night. He did not participate in practice on Friday morning, but went through an individual on-court workout.

Meanwhile, the Sixers said after completing practice that Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) would be out for approximately another week at least, which should rule him out for at least three more games, including Saturday's matchup in Atlanta. Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed both legs of the Sixers' back-to-back due to an illness, is "back," according to the Sixers.

Adam Aaronson
