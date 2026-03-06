VJ Edgecombe doubtful for Sixers-Hawks on Saturday

VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) is doubtful for the Sixers' road contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday:

Edgecombe suffered the lower back injury at the end of the first half of the Sixers' blowout loss on Tuesday night. He missed the second half of that game and then the Sixers' following contest the next night. He did not participate in practice on Friday morning, but went through an individual on-court workout.

Meanwhile, the Sixers said after completing practice that Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) would be out for approximately another week at least, which should rule him out for at least three more games, including Saturday's matchup in Atlanta. Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed both legs of the Sixers' back-to-back due to an illness, is "back," according to the Sixers.