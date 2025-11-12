Justin Edwards stays ready after struggles, and 'the work shows' for hometown hero in Sixers' win vs. Celtics

PHILADELPHIA – It is very rare for someone to beat Tyrese Maxey to a basketball gym.

In fact, Maxey's close friend and new teammate Trendon Watford said on Tuesday morning that during the offseason, Maxey has often completed two or three workouts by the time Watford arrives at 9:00 a.m. to begin his day. Maxey's work ethic has almost become legendary around these parts.

On Tuesday morning, the Sixers held their typical 10:00 a.m. shootaround to finish preparing for their third contest against the Boston Celtics in as many weeks. Maxey was floored by what he saw when he stepped onto the court: another player getting shots up before him. It was Justin Edwards, the second-year wing desperate to submit a quality performance if his name was called.

"He was up here at, like, 8:00," Maxey said. "Those little mental things, they mean something. I was really proud of him for being there. He didn't play last [game], in here early, 8:00 a.m., shot the ball well before shootaround... The work shows."

The work indeed showed on Tuesday night, as Edwards flushed a challenging 10-game stretch to begin the season and nearly posted a perfect shooting line. Edwards made his first eight shots against the Celtics, with five of those buckets coming from beyond the arc. On his lone miss, Kelly Oubre Jr. – one of Edwards' most vocal supporters – grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the deciding basket of the game.

"It didn't feel good, but I shot it," Edwards said. "Like I said, a game-winning miss... It all worked out in my favor, right?"

Edwards unquestionably earned the right to have a teammate pick him up. He spent the entire game keeping his team afloat with the most well-rounded performance of his season, and quite possibly of his young NBA career. Edwards played tremendous defense across multiple positions, had a few key assists and rebounds... and made his first eight shot attempts. Edwards' efforts were not limited to shooting, but everything looks better when shots go down:

In general, Edwards is rather muted. His answers to questions from reporters are short and to the point. He is not nearly as gregarious in front of cameras and microphones as he is behind the scenes. On the court, even in his finest moments Edwards' reactions have been tame.

But after Edwards knocked down the third of three consecutive triples on Tuesday night to put his hometown team ahead of their rivals, the emotion poured out of the 21-year-old. He started screaming as the Celtics called timeout. He said he "low-key" got chills as he realized the reaction he had generated from fellow Philadelphians.

In many ways, it seemed like an out-of-body experience for Edwards. But it turns out that was actually him in his natural form.

"I actually kind of chilled out when I got to the NBA, honestly. I've aways been that type of guy," Edwards said, before he pointed to a special guest in the back of the room. "You can ask my Momma, she's standing right there."

What did Edwards say in that moment? Before he could answer, maternal instincts took over 15 feet away.

"If he says it," Ebony Twiggs, Edwards' mother and a former professional basketball player said, "he's going to get a beating."

Edwards has a lot working in his favor. He has the natural talent that made him a five-star recruit. He has basketball in his blood. He has tremendous feel for the game and can make quick and prudent decisions in a way very few young players can. He has a sturdy wing frame. He has the requisite mobility to chase guards around the perimeter as he did for much of Tuesday's game. He has composure. But perhaps the most important thing Edwards has is Sixers head coach Nick Nurse in his corner as a passionate advocate.

Nurse has the utmost belief in Edwards. It has been clear since Edwards emerged as an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract and became one of the silver linings of a miserable 2024-25 season.

That is why, after not playing him at all in the Sixers' previous game, Nurse confidently called upon Edwards to check into Tuesday's contest early on. Edwards' season-long slump was just about meaningless to Nurse. Asked about Edwards' ability to stay ready, Nurse provided one of the most flattering quotes a head coach has given about a player in recent memory.

"I love him," Nurse said. "I don't worry about him. He works extremely hard. He really worked on his shooting. He goes out there and tries as hard as he can on defense every time. He's not perfect, but he's a really good, developing young player that I love. He has a bad game, it doesn't even phase me, because I love him."

Edwards flashed a wide grin as Nurse's comments were read back to him. He thought back to an early personal low during one of the Sixers' first practices of the year. Edwards was already having trouble finding himself on the floor, but his coach lifted his spirits. Edwards was sitting on the sideline, he said, when Nurse walked over and said something to him.

"I'm not worried about you," Nurse told Edwards. "And you shouldn't be worried about yourself, because it's all going to work out."