Sixers soundbites: KJ Martin talks trade, reflects on time in Philadelphia

Before his new team took on his old team, KJ Martin held court in the visitor's locker room at the Wells Fargo Center. Just a few months ago, Martin, 24, was enjoying a breakout season for the Sixers after earning the team's starting power forward job. Then came a stress reaction injury to his foot and a financially-motivated trade. Now, Martin is with the Utah Jazz, who fell to the Sixers on Sunday night.

Martin spoke to the media pregame about his reaction to being traded, his time with the Sixers and more:

• Martin on his reaction to being traded:



" I mean, it was tough. E verybody, honestly, like you guys in media, from training staff to nutritionists, to the chefs, and all the guys on the team, we were all having a really good relationship. I felt like I had [them] with everybody. That was probably the toughest part. You know, like, I understand getting traded, and it is what it is for the basketball part, but relationships you build with people, obviously they still go on forever, but you're just used to seeing everybody every single day. "

• Martin on what was going through his head as he entered the arena:



"Sh*t, I felt like I was just playing. I really was just playing here a month ago or so, whatever. So that was probably the biggest thing. I mean, even when we landed yesterday... when I got traded last year, I was living [at that hotel] for the month until I figured out where I was staying. So the people that work there, seeing familiar faces. It felt kind of weird, b ut I'm happy I get to see everybody. "

• Martin on how he feels about his tenure with the Sixers on the whole:



" It was great. It was great. Obviously my first year, I wasn't playing that much. And then, like you said, coming in, starting , we were 7-3 when I was starting, and we were playing pretty good battle basketball. But obviously the injuries and stuff made everything a little bit crazy. But I had a great time this year. Philly will always have a place in my heart, for sure. Like, obviously, [Houston] Rockets was my first team, but then Philly, the past two years … it was fun for sure. "

• Martin on how his new situation reminds him of his time with the Rockets on extremely young teams:



" Yeah, it's cool. It's cool. I mean, obviously a younger team, like, we were in Houston, but, yeah, it's a little different feel. K ind of gives me Houston vibes in a sense, like a bunch of young guys and stuff like that. So the energy is a little bit different versus when I was here, you know... It was like, me, Tyrese [Maxey] and Ricky [Council IV] ... We were the young guys, but everyone else was older, so it's a. It's a different vibe, but I've been having fun, for sure. "

• Martin on whether he has kept in touch with his former teammates:



"Yeah, I spoke to Joel [Embiid] and Tyrese yesterday. [Andre Drummond], he texted me the other week saying he was happy to see me out there. I saw Ricky, I saw everybody."

Martin went on to receive a nice ovation from the crowd when public address announcer Matt Cord read his name during starting lineup introductions, and after the game expressed gratitude:

Martin has now played in 10 games for the Jazz, and will have an opportunity to earn his non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season of just over $8 million.

