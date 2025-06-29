Report: Sixers decline Lonnie Walker IV's $2.9 million team option

The Sixers are declining Lonnie Walker's team option for the 2025-26 season, worth $2,940,876, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.



Walker, a 26-year-old native of Reading, PA, spent much of last season playing in Lithuania, and on the last day before he had to commit to finishing the season there, he received a call from his hometown team. Walker played in 20 games down the stretch of the season for the Sixers, averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range on significant volume,

While Walker's performance under difficult circumstances was better than expected, it never felt too likely that the Sixers would accept this option unless it helped facilitate a trade. Even if the team has interest in bringing Walker back -- this is certainly not out of the question -- they can re-sign him for a veteran's minimum and save more than $600,000 against the salary cap.

The deadline to make a decision on Walker's option was Sunday. Perhaps the Sixers have opted to move forward without Walker, but the door is not officially closed. It just did not seem sensible to commit $2.9 million guaranteed and a roster spot to Walker before free agency had even begun.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

