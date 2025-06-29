More Sports:

June 29, 2025

Report: Sixers decline Lonnie Walker IV's $2.9 million team option

Lonnie Walker IV played in 20 games (seven starts) for the Sixers last season.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lonnie Walker IV 6.27.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

What does the future hold for Reading, PA native Lonnie Walker IV?

The Sixers are declining Lonnie Walker's team option for the 2025-26 season, worth $2,940,876, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Walker, a 26-year-old native of Reading, PA, spent much of last season playing in Lithuania, and on the last day before he had to commit to finishing the season there, he received a call from his hometown team. Walker played in 20 games down the stretch of the season for the Sixers, averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range on significant volume,

While Walker's performance under difficult circumstances was better than expected, it never felt too likely that the Sixers would accept this option unless it helped facilitate a trade. Even if the team has interest in bringing Walker back -- this is certainly not out of the question -- they can re-sign him for a veteran's minimum and save more than $600,000 against the salary cap.

The deadline to make a decision on Walker's option was Sunday. Perhaps the Sixers have opted to move forward without Walker, but the door is not officially closed. It just did not seem sensible to commit $2.9 million guaranteed and a roster spot to Walker before free agency had even begun.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Lonnie Walker IV Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PPA's metered parking rates in Center City increase by $1 per hour on July 1

PPA Rate increase

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Mental Health

Dogs are great for therapy — even when sessions are held virtually

Virtual Dog Therapy

Food & Drink

Triple Bottom Brewing debuts beer with immigrant rights on can

Know Your Rights beer

Performances

On Stage in July: Shakespeare in Clark Park and 'Life of Pi'

A Bottom's Dream

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved