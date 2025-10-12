More Sports:

October 12, 2025

Report: Sixers expected to sign MarJon Beauchamp to Exhibit 10 contract

MarJon Beauchamp, 25, has appeared in 135 NBA games. He could soon join the Sixers' G League affiliate.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Beauchamp 10.12.25 Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images

Former first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp may wind up with the Delaware Blue Coats in 2025-26.

The Sixers are expected to sign MarJon Beauchamp to an Exhibit 10 contract, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Sunday morning:

An Exhibit 10 deal gives a player a chance to participate in training camp and preseason, with a signing bonus to come if they join that team's G League affiliate after being waived. Among the other Exhibit 10 signees for the Sixers are Kennedy Chandler, Emoni Bates and Malcolm Hill.

Beauchamp, whose 25th birthday is on Sunday, has played in 135 NBA games across three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. A first-round pick by Milwaukee in 2022, Beauchamp now also appears set to join the Delaware Blue Coats to begin the 2025-26 season.

MORELineups Nick Nurse should use in 2025-26

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia MarJon Beauchamp Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Planning Perspectives

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly aims to improve accessibility ahead of 2026 celebrations

Disability accessibility 2026

Sponsored

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Limited - Planning Perspectives

Opioids

Opioid used by millions for pain management only has 'slight effect,' study warns

Tramadol Pain Management

Streaming

What to stream: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and 'American Psycho'

Streaming guide

Festivals

Philly Coffee Festival returns to Center City this October

PhillyCoffeeFestival.png

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved