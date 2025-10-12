Report: Sixers expected to sign MarJon Beauchamp to Exhibit 10 contract

The Sixers are expected to sign MarJon Beauchamp to an Exhibit 10 contract, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Sunday morning:

An Exhibit 10 deal gives a player a chance to participate in training camp and preseason, with a signing bonus to come if they join that team's G League affiliate after being waived. Among the other Exhibit 10 signees for the Sixers are Kennedy Chandler, Emoni Bates and Malcolm Hill.

Beauchamp, whose 25th birthday is on Sunday, has played in 135 NBA games across three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. A first-round pick by Milwaukee in 2022, Beauchamp now also appears set to join the Delaware Blue Coats to begin the 2025-26 season.

MORE: Lineups Nick Nurse should use in 2025-26