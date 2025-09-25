More Sports:

September 25, 2025

Report: Sixers promoting Mike Longabardi to assistant coach

Mike Longabardi, 52, spent two years coaching the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

By Adam Aaronson
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has added another trusted assistant.

The Sixers are promoting Delaware Blue Coats head coach Mike Longabardi, giving the 52-year-old an assistant role on head coach Nick Nurse's staff, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Longabardi had worked for the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks before joining the Sixers organization in 2023. He spent two years coaching the Blue Coats, and now will head north on I-95 to rejoin the NBA ranks.

