More Sports:

April 17, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 4 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 2: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 5th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 7: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 9: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

MOREPaul George year-in-review

Best simulation of the day

Four lottery victories in one day? This was quite a batch of outcomes for the Sixers, who did not land the No. 1 overall pick in any of yesterday's simulations.

Tankathon 4.17.25 1Tankathon.com/for PhillyVoice

Having the ability to draft Cooper Flagg would not just provide the Sixers with exactly what they need in the short-term, but give this organization new life in the form of a player who will immediately be one of the most valuable building blocks in all of basketball.

Worst simulation of the day

Whenever a simulation features the Sixers dropping down to No. 7 and losing their pick as the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors jump into the top four, it is nearly a guarantee to be chosen as the worst simulation of the day. It happened again this morning, with Brooklyn landing Flagg:

Tankathon 4.17.25 2

The painful irony of the Sixers outpacing their competitors in the tanking race for two months, only for one of them to leapfrog the Sixers with inferior odds, almost feels too perfect after a season like this one.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
1820.0%
10.5%
237.5%
10.5%
312.5%
10.6%
425.0%
10.5%
52
5.0%
2.2%
6922.5%
19.6%
71332.5%
26.7%
825.0%
8.7%
900.0%
0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick2562.5%
64.0%
Lost Pick1537.5%
36.0%


MOREJoel Embiid year-in-review

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Arson suspect cited Gov. Shapiro's views on Palestinians, police say

Josh Shapiro Arson

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

TV

How 'Abbott Elementary' kept filming at Please Touch Museum under wraps

Abbott Elementary finale

Adult Health

Technology use may help ward off cognitive decline — not expedite it

Technology Cognitive Decline

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Outdoor pop-ups and an Easter promenade

Weekend guide Easter

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Can Paul George recover after a disappointing season?

PG 4.15.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved