Report: San Antonio Spurs 'among several teams' interested in upcoming Sixers free agent Guerschon Yabusele

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to have interest in signing soon-to-be free agent Guerschon Yabusele, while the Sixers still hope to retain the 29-year-old stretch big, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Monday afternoon.

Yabusele's potential fit alongside countryman Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio has been obvious for months, and has been speculated about here on multiple occasions. The Spurs will need to add at least one backup for Wembanyama this summer, and Yabusele's versatility as someone who can play power forward or center at any given moment makes him an ideal fit with Wembanyama. The two already know each other quite well from their time as teammates in international competition.

Because they only possess Yabusele's non-Bird rights, the Sixers are extremely limited in the amount of money they can offer to retain one of the lone bright spots from a miserable 24-58 season. The best offer the Sixers can realistically make without gutting their depth will be the taxpayer's mid-level exception worth two years and about $11.6 million. If they want to offer more than that, the Sixers would need to use the non-taxpayer's MLE, which would cause them to incur a hard cap at the first apron and significantly jeopardize their ability to re-sign 25-year-old restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.

San Antonio, meanwhile, has a clean cap sheet and should be able to use the entirety of their non-tax MLE – worth as much as four years and $60 million – while also signing the No. 2 overall and No. 14 overall picks as they fill out their roster around Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Yabusele will not command that entire amount, but the Spurs have the ability to blow the Sixers' best offer out of the water.

