Sixers mock draft roundup 6.0: Six days away from Mike Gansey's decision at No. 22 overall

In his introductory press conference last week, new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey spoke about building a culture around fountains, not drains. He repeatedly discussed the importance of organizational alignment and his desire to acquire players who want to be in Philadelphia.

So, a lot of statements that most newly-minted lead executives would make.

What separates Gansey from most first-time NBA decision-makers: his extensive experience as a high-ranking executive, where he ran the Cleveland Cavaliers' annual draft process. He spoke confidently about his ability to identify talent, and as he takes over the Sixers that skill will be paramount to any success he wants to achieve.

The 2026 NBA Draft begins in six days. What do the latest mock drafts project for Gansey and the Sixers as they mull their options with the No. 22 overall pick?

ESPN: Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas

In his first mock draft since the immediate aftermath of the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, Jeremy Woo of ESPN matches the Sixers with Swain, a dynamic scoring wing from Texas who seems to firmly be in the mix in the middle of the first round. Woo also adds some reporting about where the Sixers are in their Gansey-led draft process:

"After bringing in the new president of basketball operations, Mike Gansey from Cleveland, to head the front office, the 76ers are still relatively early in their decision-making process and will begin bringing in players for workouts this week. Finding an immediate contributor at this spot would be a win, with much of Philadelphia's salary structure tied up in Joel Embiid and Paul George, and cultivating depth behind them is likely a priority." [ESPN]

Earlier this week, NBA Draft expert Matt Powers of Swish Theory answered some questions about Swain as it pertains to his fit in Philadelphia specifically. Some of the scoring numbers he provided were quite compelling.

MORE: Asking an expert about Swain's fit with Sixers

Yahoo! Sports: Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

Cenac has quickly become the most popular selection for the Sixers in mock drafts, with his upside as a multi-positional big making him a strong theoretical fit. How quickly, though, would the Sixers be able to lean on Cenac for minutes? Kevin O'Connor lays out the pros and cons:

"Finding a center to play behind Joel Embiid ne eds to be prioritized. Embiid simply cannot be trusted to stay on the floor. Cenac checks every box on paper as a superb athlete who moves like a wing, has the length to alter shots, and shoots from the perimeter. Houston handed him a starting role with national title aspirations and trusted him with heavy minutes. But the Cougars fell short again, in part because Cenac struggled to stay out of foul trouble, couldn't score efficiently, and was overeager to play on the perimeter despite having the body of a bruiser. He arrived in college with lottery expectations, and he still could become that player in the future. But the NBA team drafting him is taking a project." [Yahoo! Sports]

Ultimately, if the Sixers are captivated by a prospect's long-term projection, they should not avoid said player for the sake of drafting an easier short-term fit. Drafting for immediate production is a fool's errand.

MORE: Coming up with more Sixers trade ideas – some flashy, some not

No Ceilings: Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Anderson is a new player to be linked to the Sixers at No. 22, where they could take a guard despite trading Jared McCain away for this pick in part because of their crowded backcourt. Here is Nathan Grubel on Anderson's intriguing skills and potential fit with the Sixers:

"There’s been quite a bit of buzz swirling around Christian Anderson, given his recent green room invite, on top of reported performances in workouts. Anderson is only about 6’2” in shoes, but possesses a 6’6.5” wingspan, and is arguably the best shooter in the entire draft—not to mention he’s excelled as a floor general in pick-and-roll actions, both in terms of creating shots for himself and his teammates. A guard with parking-lot range, craft utilizing ball screens, and defensive aptitude in the sense of just knowing where to be and how to play against different matchups is so valuable in today’s NBA. There are questions around his turnover rate and whether he’s going to be able to pressure the rim any better than he did in college. But few players in this class have his blend of dribble, pass, and shoot skills with a mind that knows how to play the game the right way, and a heart that’s ready to compete from day one. He’d be an immediate boon to the Philadelphia 76ers as a backup guard who could offer on and off-ball flexibility alongside either one of Tyrese Maxey or VJ Edgecombe." [No Ceilings]

If the Sixers drafted a guard and ended up hitting with a dynamic ball-handler, as Brian Geisinger pointed out when speaking with PhillyVoice about Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie, they would be able to potentially play multiple high-level creators at all times. (Of course, that is part of the reason many people were dismayed by the Sixers trading McCain.) The Sixers might not be expected to take a guard at No. 22 overall, but it can never be ruled out.

MORE: Sixers reportedly working out six prospects this week

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

