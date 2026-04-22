Sixers mock draft roundup 1.0: An early look at the options for No. 22 overall pick

On Monday, it became official: Courtesy of the Jared McCain trade, the Sixers own the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a draft class that is believed to be elite both in terms of its top-end talent and its depth, this is a valuable asset for a team looking to continue to foster a strong nucleus of young talent. Tyrese Maxey is still only 25 years old, VJ Edgecombe is 20, and now the Sixers have a new timeline to work on organizationally. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will not commit to making a selection at No. 22 overall until the card has been sent in – trades are always in play – but in a strong year for incoming rookies, there is a strong case to be made for it.

In the first of what will be many roundups of mock drafts, let's take a look at some prospects that could be on the Sixers' radar:

Bleacher Report: Koa Peat, F, Arizona

At the start of the season, Peat was a projected lottery pick. Now, he appears more likely to go in the back half of the first round. Jonathan Wasserman dishes on the 19-year-old:

"At this stage, his strength and weaknesses are well-defined, with Peat producing mostly off play-finishing, strength, short fallaways and the occasional line-drive. His passing and defensive versatility can make him a more well-rounded player. However, the lack of shooting range, creativity and height have made scouts question his NBA ceiling." [Bleacher Report]

Peat averaged 17.2 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, but only shot 6-for-18 from the field in Arizona's loss to Michigan. He is a powerful driver and finisher with some ball skills, possessing a strong blend of size and athleticism. Not every good NBA player is a good three-point shooter, but 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Peat is not a center. It raises the bar for what he needs to be able to provide on the perimeter. He only attempted 0.6 three-point shots per game at Arizona and made just 62.3 percent of his free throws, ominous signs for his long-term projection as a shooter.

MORE: Sixers future draft pick tracker

Yahoo! Sports: Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Kevin O'Connor decides to keep us focused on the Arizona frontcourt, this time with a 7-foot-2, 260-pound Lithuanian center:

"The Sixers just had an epic Game 2 win on the road against the Celtics. Will Joel Embiid return soon? Andre Drummond and Adem Bona have done a quality job filling his shoes, but the Sixers still need a longer-term solution. Krivas is a 7-2 Lithuanian center who does the old-school things by rebounding, protecting the rim, and scoring in the post. But he also brings a modern flair with his ability to make good reads as a passer and the flashes he shows as a shooter. Krivas could anchor bench units when Embiid is healthy, and potentially play a bigger role when he’s not. No matter what happens with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are both young pieces who need a big man to support them. Krivas has all the tools needed." [Yahoo! Sports]

O'Connor later mentions that Krivas could elect to stay in school, with a decision nearing. If he keeps his name in the draft, he would be one of a handful of bigs the Sixers could consider as they look to fortify their frontcourt. Krivas, who will turn 22 years old during his rookie season, is older than most players Morey has selected in the first round. The Sixers drafting a center in the first round is a distinct possibility given Embiid's frequent absences, but would they draft one without much of a pathway to coexisting with the former NBA MVP? Krivas did shoot a solid 78.0 percent on free throws, but his significant strengths are rebounding and shot-blocking.

MORE: Matt Cord reflects on 28-year run as Sixers' PA announcer

NBADraft.net: Morez Johnson Jr., PF, Michigan

Sticking with the frontcourt, Aran Smith has the Sixers taking a player partly responsible for ending Arizona's season. What stands out about Johnson?

"Johnson gives Philadelphia a physical, high-energy frontcourt presence to complement their core. Coming off a National Championship run at Michigan, he brings toughness, efficiency, and a willingness to do the dirty work, thriving as a rebounder and interior finisher. His strong frame and motor provide valuable frontcourt depth, adding a different dimension with his physicality and activity. With flashes of developing face-up skill and shooting touch, there’s also upside beyond his current role. Johnson offers a blend of production, toughness, and long-term growth potential, making him a strong value pick in this range." [NBADraft.net]

Johnson, who will be 20 years old for the first half of his rookie season, was a tremendous force on the glass for the national champions, averaging 7.3 rebounds while logging 25.1 minutes per game. He is also probably a better bet to become a decent long-range shooter than Peat or Krivas, coming off a season in which he shot 34.3 percent from long distance (on small volume) and an encouraging 78.2 percent on free throws. He is extremely strong and long, which helps him quite a bit on defense, where he really stands out. Johnson shot over 62.0 percent from the field, too, and opened the NCAA Tournament by scoring 21 points on perfect 8-for-8 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds.

MORE: Edgecombe, Sixers even up series with resilient win over Celtics

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