Source: Sixers not expected to pursue Ben Simmons if he reaches buyout with Nets

With rumors swirling that former Sixers No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons could soon reach a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, a source told PhillyVoice on Thursday evening that the team is not expected to pursue a reunion with Simmons.

Now 28 years old, Simmons is in the final season of a five-year, $177 million contract extension he signed with the Sixers in the summer of 2019. He forced his way out after a humiliating playoff exit in 2021, leading to a trade between the Sixers and Nets built around Simmons and James Harden.

Simmons' tenure with the Nets has been derailed by injuries which have limited his availability and diminished his athleticism. Without much skill development since his time in Philadelphia, it is difficult to imagine Simmons factoring into the rotation for a contending team in any meaningful way. But with the Nets standing at 17-34 and focusing on younger players with better chances of being parts of the organization's future, many have speculated that Simmons could reach a buyout with the team to become a free agent and join a stronger team for the stretch run of the season.

Do not bank on that team being the Sixers.

