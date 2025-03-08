More Sports:

March 08, 2025

Paul George to miss at least two more games, Tyrese Maxey unlikely to play in Sixers-Jazz Sunday

The injury hits just keep coming for the 2024-25 Sixers.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers
PG 3.8.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Paul George's debut season with the Sixers continues to be a struggle.

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Paul George (groin) will remain out for at least two more games, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said after the team's practice on Saturday morning, while the team added that Tyrese Maxey (back) is unlikely to play in Sunday night's battle against the Utah Jazz.

George has missed two of the team's last three contests, and will now miss another pair, both Sunday's game vs. Utah and a road contest against the Atlanta Hawks the following night. 

Maxey, who has missed back-to-back contests since leaving Monday's game early with what was eventually diagnosed as a lower back sprain. While George did not practice at all on Saturday, Maxey participated in an individualized session. It seems that he will also be sidelined against the Jazz, with his status beyond Sunday night still up in the air.

Additionally, Andre Drummond did not practice due to an illness.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

