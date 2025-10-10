Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe (hip) out for preseason home opener

Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe (left hip soreness) will not play in the team's first home preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, the team said.

The team’s full inactive list for the game: Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Jared McCain, Trendon Watford, Quentin Grimes and Kyle Lowry.

Edgecombe logged 54 minutes across the team's first two preseason games against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi last week, more than all but one member of the Sixers. But the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft did not participate in Thursday's practice due to soreness in his hip, and it will cost him the chance to play in front of Philadelphia fans for the first time.

After Friday night's game, the Sixers have one more preseason contest left on the slate; they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves next Friday. Then preparation will begin for opening night of the regular season, a road battle against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.