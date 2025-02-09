More Sports:

February 09, 2025

Report: Sixers plan to sign David Roddy to 10-day contract

David Roddy, 23, has made 162 NBA appearances in three seasons.

By Adam Aaronson
Roddy 2.9.25 Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

The Sixers "drafted" David Roddy in 2022, only to trade him. Now he is back with the organization.

The Sixers plan to sign 23-year-old wing David Roddy to a 10-day contract when he clears waivers, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Technically, the Sixers drafted Roddy with the No. 23 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. But they did so to facilitate a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, netting the Sixers a valuable contributor in De'Anthony Melton.

Roddy played 70 games as a rookie for the Grizzlies before being traded to the Phoenix Suns near the trade deadline in his second season. Phoenix traded Roddy to the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason, and he made 27 appearances (three starts) for Atlanta this season before being waived last week to clear roster space for incoming trade acquisitions.

Known for his presence as a wing defender with strength, Roddy has shot a career-best 37.2 percent from three-point range this season, but is a 30.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc for his entire NBA career.

Roddy, listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, will be the second well-built, former first-round pick wing the Sixers ink to a 10-day deal, as the team signed Chuma Okeke last week. For the time being, the Sixers will have a full standard NBA roster of 15 players, as Justin Edwards' reported conversion from a two-way deal was made official on Sunday morning.

